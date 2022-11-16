Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell works with the ball during the Wildcats’ 76-49 exhibition win over Washburn on Nov. 1, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats return home to play Kansas City on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Following their first road test of the season, a nine-point win over California last Friday, the Kansas State men return home Thursday for a final tune-up before their tournament in the Cayman Islands.
The Wildcats (2-0) play winless Kansas City as part of a double-header with the K-State women and head coach Jerome Tang is hopeful that his team can continue taking positive steps as they navigate their way through the non-conference.
“We just want to play a little bit longer focused together,” Tang said. “I thought we put like 24, 25 minutes together against Cal, and if we can get to 26 or 27 minutes where we’re really locked in and play the right way, that’d be a good step.”
Defensively, K-State has been solid, holding its first two opponents of the season to 56.5 points per game, while averaging 24 forced turnovers which is tied for first in the Big 12.
“I feel like we’re locked into the scouting report,” Tang said. “Our staff has done a great job of of laying out what the other team is going to do. And our guys have done a great job of paying attention to the scouting report. ... Our guys have done a good job of flying around and I think our length, our athleticism, we’ve impacted the ball and cause teams to not be able to run their stuff and (forced) players to make plays.”
After dealing with the Roos, the Wildcats will hop on a plane and head to the Cayman Islands where they’ll compete in the Cayman Islands Classic starting next Monday. The Wildcats open with Rhode Island and will play either Nevada and Tulane in the second round.
But Tang’s focus as of Wednesday afternoon is directed squarely at Kansas City. The sandy beaches and tournament play can wait.
“We play a team tomorrow that is talented,” Tang said. “Marvin Menzies is a terrific coach. He’s going to have a game plan to give his guys a chance, the best chance to win the game. Other than the fact that I know that we’ve got to drive to Kansas City to fly out because of customs. That’s the only thing I’ve thought about with the Caymans.”
Tipoff on Thursday is set for 5:30 p.m. with the Wildcat women’s game versus No. 4 Iowa set to tip at 8 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.