Kansas State men's basketball signed its best class of recruits in several years on Friday.
The highly-touted, three-member class all signed their National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period, committing themselves officially to head coach Jerome Tang and the Wildcats.
The class consists of Chicago point guard Darrin "Dai Dai" Ames, Denton, Texas shooting guard Robert "R.J." Jones and East St. Louis, Illinois power forward Macaleab "Buddy" Rich. The class is rated 15th in the country by 247Sports, 18th by ESPN and Rivals and 33rd by On3.
Both Ames and Jones are consensus 4-star prospects, while Rich is a top-150 prospect by 247Sports and On3.
“We are all super excited about this group of young men,” Tang said in a written statement. “All three of them are high character kids who are very passionate about the game of basketball, and they are fun to be around. They’re the kind of guys you love having at your house and spending time with away the basketball court. They're also great competitors. We couldn't be more pleased with the way they're going fit into the K-State family.”
Ames was the first commit of the class and is coming off a 26-9 season as a junior at Kenwood Academy in Chicago.
Despite missing 10 games due to injury, Ames averaged 24 points on 58% shooting, including 51% from behind the arc. He also averaged 4.7 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound floor general led his team in scoring and steals and was second in assists.
“He is a fiery, shifty high-level scoring guard from Chicago," Tang said. "I don’t want to put too much pressure on his shoulders, but he has the same type of ability and mindset as (fellow Chicago native) K-State great Jacob Pullen. His teammates will enjoy playing with him. He's been very well-coached at both Kenwood and Mac Irvin Fire by Mike Irvin. We are thankful to have him as part of the family.”
Jones will play his senior season at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah after transfer from John Paul II High School in Plano Texas.
As a junior, Jones helped lead the Cardinals to a 31-7 overall record and its second Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Class 6A state title in three years.
Jones averaged 19.7 points last season to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He had 12 games of at least 20 points, including a pair of 30-point efforts.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound sharpshooter was named a player of the year by TAPPS in 6A and was a first team all-state and all-district selection.
“Jones is an elite scorer," Tang said. "He has tremendous shooting ability with great range that's going to allow us to space the floor. He is not just a scorer; he can do it all at the guard position. R.J. fell in love with the family environment we have at K-State. He has had great coaching both in both high school and with (AAU) JL3 with Coach (Anthony) Fobb. Coach (Paul) Peterson (at Wasatch Academy) is going to do a tremendous job of preparing him for what is going to face in college.”
Last but not least, Rich joins K-State after helping lead East Saint Louis High School to a 27-6 overall record, including a perfect 10-0 mark in league play.
He averaged a double-double in 33 games played, leading his team in scoring with 19.2 points per game and rebounding with 10.9 boards per game. He's averaged a very efficient 54.9% from the field, and 57.5% from inside the arc. He's also averaged 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
Rich was named a a first team Class 3A all-state player by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
“We are excited to have Macaleab as part of the family," Tang said. "(Rich) is just a physical specimen at 6-foot-7, 250-pounds and moves like he is 6-foot-2, 190 (pounds). He plays multiple positions and his best basketball is ahead of him. He’s going to be a mismatch nightmare in the Big 12. His teammates are going to enjoy playing with him. He has tremendous gifts. When he gets his hands on a rebound, nobody’s getting it from him. Just like Dai Dai and R.J., he is a winner. Coach (Mark) Chambers (at East Saint Louis) and Coach (Darius) Austin (at the SW Illinois Jets) have done a tremendous job coaching him. We’re thankful to have him a part of the family.”
The Wildcats still have two scholarships open for the 2023-24 season which could be used on transfer portal additions.