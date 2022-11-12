Texas Rio Grande Valley Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the second half of the Wildcats' win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Monday in Manhattan. Tang signed three players to K-State's 2023 class Friday. 

 Associated Press

Kansas State men's basketball signed its best class of recruits in several years on Friday.

The highly-touted, three-member class all signed their National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period, committing themselves officially to head coach Jerome Tang and the Wildcats. 

