Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang, center left, addresses his team before tipoff of a non-conference game against Radford on Dec. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats face No. 2 Kansas Tuesday at 6 p.m.
A new chapter of the storied — and lopsided as of the last 40 years — Sunflower Showdown rivalry is set to unfold Tuesday night and first-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has a chance to leave his own mark on the series.
And while walking away with a win is something that’s on top of Tang’s list of priorities for Tuesday, perhaps the loftiest goal set by the rookie coach involves a change in perspective and mindset for all of the Wildcat faithful.
“I don’t want (our students) to show up to the game and yell and scream, and I don’t want our fans to show up to the game because they hate the other team,” Tang said. “I want them to show up because they love Kansas State. Our guys, every guy on our roster, they didn’t pick the school because they hated somebody else. They picked the school because they love us as a staff. They love this community, and they love this university. And I would be really interested to see how we can really change this thing around if we’re motivated by love rather than by hate.
“I know I’m going to upset some people, but I feel like we the Kansas State community and family allow them to live rent free in our heads way too much. This game, it’s one game in the conference. If we win, we get one win. If we lose, we get one loss. That’s it. I came to win a Big 12 championship and win a national championship. … Let’s show up to the game because we love Kansas State and let’s pack Bramlage and make it the Octagon of Doom because we love Kansas State. Not because we hate somebody else.”
While that battle will be fought off the court, on the court provides plenty of stumbling blocks for a Wildcat (15-2, 4-1) team, ranked 13th in the country, eager to find its footing after an ego-bruising loss at No. 14 TCU on Saturday.
No. 2 Kansas (16-1, 5-0) provides a dangerous one-two punch of junior Jalen Wilson and freshman Gradey Dick will pose a tremendous challenge for the Wildcats’ front court defensively as both rank in the top 15 in scoring average with Wilson leading the league with 19.76 points per game. Wilson is also the Big 12’s top rebounder on the defensive glass, averaging 7.24 a game.
Dick is deadly from behind the arc. No one in the Big 12 has made more 3-pointers this season than the talented in-state freshman out of Wichita. He’s hit 47 3’s on 98 attempts for a 48% percentage, the most efficient in the league.
Add in the defensive presence of Dajuan Harris and Kevin McCullar (both rank in the top five of steals per game) and the distressing number of turnovers committed Saturday at TCU and the prospect of K-State starting the Tang-era undefeated at home versus the mighty Jayhawks becomes daunting.
However, after reviewing the film, Tang is confident that the more lackluster elements shown by the Wildcats on Saturday in Fort Worth were more of an aberration than anything else.
“That wasn’t our team that I watched,” Tang said. “For whatever reason, that wasn’t our team. We can have a lot of speculations about what caused them to not be themselves, but we know we can play better than that. We can play more energy than that. We’re more focused than that. Our guys care, they care about each other and they care about this university. They’re going to play better.”
The game will be the first top-15 Sunflower Showdown since 2013. The Jayhawks have won the last seven and 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two schools.
Tuesday’s tip-off time is set for 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.