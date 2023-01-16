12222022-mer-spt-kstatembb-4
Buy Now

Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang, center left, addresses his team before tipoff of a non-conference game against Radford on Dec. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats face No. 2 Kansas Tuesday at 6 p.m.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A new chapter of the storied — and lopsided as of the last 40 years — Sunflower Showdown rivalry is set to unfold Tuesday night and first-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has a chance to leave his own mark on the series.

And while walking away with a win is something that’s on top of Tang’s list of priorities for Tuesday, perhaps the loftiest goal set by the rookie coach involves a change in perspective and mindset for all of the Wildcat faithful.

Tags

Recommended for you