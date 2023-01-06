Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang calls a play during the Wildcats’ 73-65 non-conference win against Radford on Dec. 21, at Bramlage Coliseum. Tang returns to his nearly 20-year home on Saturday when the Wildcats play No. 19 Baylor.
Bittersweet will be the taste of choice for Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang late Saturday afternoon when he returns to his former home for nearly two decades Saturday for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-0) game versus No. 19 Baylor (10-4, 0-2) in Waco.
Tang, who coached under Bears’ head coach Scott Drew for 19 seasons, is well aware of his unique circumstance, and while his focus is honed in on coming home with a win, the distraction of the situation will be too large to completely ignore.
“Obviously, there’s going to be emotion,” Tang said. “There’s obviously a very strong connection there and I’m going to say my prayers that I can figure out how to separate the emotion so that I can be the best version of myself for our team because that’s what’s the most important thing, the game and our players. That’s where really what I’m trying to focus on. But you can’t ignore the elephant in the room.”
It doesn’t help that even thought the Bears have opened the Big 12 season with two losses, they’re still one of the most talented teams in the conference and one of the favorites to walk away with the league crown this season.
Baylor has three of the top 10 scorers in the Big 12, led by freshman Keyonte George who is averaging 16.4 points per game so far this season. Fellow guards Adam Flager (16.2) and LJ Cryer (14.6) are also extremely dangerous, especially Flager who leads the league from behind the arc, averaging just over 48% from 3-point land.
“The guards are very good for Baylor, as good as a collection of guards as there are in the country,” Tang said. “You don’t stop a kid like Keyonte George. You just hope to make the shots difficult. And if you don’t, then the percentages will play out. But it’s never just one guy. We’ve got to guard five against one and then be ready to rotate and guard five against one again.”
The Wildcats confidence is sky-high following a historic offensive explosion of a night in a 116-103 victory over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday. But according to Tang, the team has completely turned the page. Tang said he hasn’t even watched the game film from Tuesday night during their extended road trip in Texas.
“We didn’t even talk about it,” Tang said. “We celebrated that night. The next day was about rehabbing and doing what we need to do to get ready for Baylor. The pace of the game and the style of the game determines what happens. We didn’t go in thinking we were gonna score 100 points, and we’re definitely not thinking about that this next game. We just want to have one more point than the other team.”
Tip-off between the Wildcats and Bears is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.