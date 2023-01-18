Jerome Tang gave a lot to Kansas State fans Tuesday night. He gave them excitement, hope — for some, a near-heart attack — and perhaps most importantly, an 83-82 Sunflower Showdown win over No. 2 Kansas.

So when K-State students stormed the court and “the chant” (F*** KU) began to echo across Bramlage Coliseum as it had multiple times that evening, Tang did not hesitate to climb up onto the scorer’s table and cash in a little of that recently earned goodwill to try and set things straight.

