**** KU! I don’t want to just win; I want to MASSACRE the Jayhawks. Then I want Lance Leipold to take the Wisconsin job (though I doubt he will).
But before I return to that, I gotta gush about my fabulosity. It finally surfaced. I thunder-blasted to 7-3 on the star basis last week, nailing each of my three two-stars. Yet again, Iowa State burned me. The cursed Clones again dominated all stats except the final score.
In this stat-mad age of warpingly narrow specialization, I’ll pass along this formula for success, which applies to almost everything: be smart enough to stay on top of detail and dumb enough to think it’s important. Meanwhile, keep those cards and letters coming. Just realize that as much as I love all of you, volume precludes personal responses. And I’ll never tire of stressing that if it weren’t for so many “little people” — who darn sure aren’t little in MY eyes — my record the season might be decent. Schmucks!
Back to this Saturday night. My thinking has evolved on this. I didn’t used to hate KU and would usually root for them when they didn’t play us and I didn’t bet against them. I figured that KU winning might boost the image of the state, which is always in great need of that, God knows.
What drove me off that idiotic nicey-nice attitude was all the nonsense about KU being America’s team and college football’s Cinderella. All the gushing and cooing got gagging. Next thing I knew, ESPN’s “Gameday” was in Lawrence. Well, as I've said, all credit to KU's PR wizardry here in the United States of Advertising. All is possible in America with the right lawyering and hype.
But that’s secondary to this: Recruiting is a cutthroat, zero-sum game, and the pickings can be slim indeed in Kansas. We need to continue dominating recruiting in the state, and losing this showdown could hurt in that regard. In contrast, Missouri and Nebraska, for example, have no Power Five competition in their states. It’s not just that we landed Avery Johnson, for example, the magic man of Maize; it’s that we kept KU from landing him (not to mention all the other Power Five programs all over the nation that wanted that amazing stud).
In light of the above, imagine losing to KU Saturday night. I can’t rule it out, though I’m two-starring the Cats. It took Leipold no time to milk the transfer portal and make KU respectable. He’s by far the best KU coach since Mark Mangino was punishing players by making them run laps around HIM.
The Jayhawks can’t stop anyone but they can score, and Saturday night is their Super Bowl. This is the game, not whatever minor bowl they’ll slop into, that could make their season. Against Texas last week, KU’s talented QB Daniels hadn’t shaken off the rust after missing several weeks with an injury. But even if he's 100 percent, my sense is the Hawks will be SOL on this Saturday night that's alright for fighting.
The Sage Selections
Season’s record: 32-31, 36-38 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
* 11 a.m. Fri: TEXAS –8.5 hosts Baylor
* 2:30 p.m. Fri: MISSOURI +3 hosts Arkansas
** 6:30 p.m. Fri: FLORIDA ST –9.5 hosts Florida
* 11 a.m. WEST VIRGINIA +8.5 at Oklahoma St
* 3 p.m. IOWA ST +9.5 at Texas Christian
* 6:30 p.m. TEXAS TECH +2 hosts Oklahoma
* 6:30 p.m. VANDERBILT +13.5 hosts Tennessee
** 7:00 p.m. KANSAS ST –11.5 hosts Kansas
