SPORTS-FBC-ALABAMA-GEORGIA-GET
Buy Now

Alabama’s Bryce Young looks to pass as Georgia’s Nakobe Dean defends in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game Dec. 4, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 Tribune News Service

NEW ORLEANS — The gauntlet was officially thrown down earlier this month when star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young announced that he would not be opting out of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl versus Kansas State.

Last year’s Heisman winner is a certified stud and a projected top-5 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. He’s thrown for over 8,000 yards and 74 touchdowns in the last two seasons while throwing just 12 interceptions.

Tags

Recommended for you