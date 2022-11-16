11172022-mer-spt-savage-1
Kansas State safety Kobe Savage tackles Texas running back Bijan Robinson during the Wildcats’ 34-27 Big 12 Conference loss to the Longhorns on Nov. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Head coach Chris Klieman announced Tuesday that Savage will miss the rest of the season.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The worst was confirmed regarding Kansas State junior safety Kobe Savage when the Wildcats returned home following a 31-3 romp of Baylor on Saturday.

Savage, who is the Wildcat’s second-leading tackler, will be out for the rest of the season after leaving Saturday’s game with a knee injury in the first half, head coach Chris Klieman confirmed.

