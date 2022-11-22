10312022-mer-spt-kstatefb-15
Kansas State safety Cincere Mason, left, celebrates with cornerback Julius Brents after Brents intercepted a pass during the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Mason was injured during K-State’s win at West Virginia and will be unable to return for the rest of the season.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State’s secondary took another hit on Saturday as senior safety Cincere Mason went down midway through the game with injury and did not return.

Head coach Chris Klieman confirmed that he would be lost for the season Saturday during his weekly press conference.

