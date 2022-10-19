Big 12 Media Day Basketball

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jerome Tang took to the stage and addressed the national media for the first time in an official capacity as Kansas State’s head coach Wednesday at Big 12 Media Day at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The season is less than two weeks away and the Wildcats, who are in the middle of integrating 11 new scholarship players after last season’s coaching change, are still trying to learn about each other. It’s a process that every team has to go through, but the Wildcats’ are in a particularly unique position as all but two of the players will be wearing a K-State uniform for the first time this season.

Recommended for you