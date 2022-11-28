11022022-mer-spt-kstatembb-8
Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell works with the ball during the Wildcats’ 76-49 exhibition win over Washburn on Nov. 1, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum. Nowell was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State senior point guard Markquis Nowell was named the Big 12 Player of the Week Monday afternoon after an MVP performance in the Wildcats’ championship campaign in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Nowell averaged 18.7 points on 45.2% shooting, including a 31.3% clip from 3-point range. He also averaged nine assists and 3.7 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.

