AMES, Iowa — No. 5 Kansas State’s close-game luck finally ran dry Tuesday night when a second-half surge fell just short versus No. 12 Iowa State 80-76 in a packed and raucous Hilton Coliseum.
The Wildcats (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) came into Tuesday’s game 9-0 in games decided by single digits, but they found the Cyclones — who were fresh off a two-point loss at Oklahoma State — too much to overcome. Despite the loss, the Wildcats are the first team this season to play Iowa State (15-4, 6-2) to within 10 points on its home court.
Despite the disappointment of the loss, head coach Jerome Tang was encouraged by definite improvement he said he saw from the Wildcats compared to their last losing performance just over a week ago at TCU.
"I just thought we competed,” Tang said. “We stayed together and we didn't let their runs get us out of character. The way we really improved was in preparation. We didn't get giddy because we'd won a couple of games. We realized we had to keep improving and stay focused. Our preparation and our mental focus coming into this game was way better and then, out on the court, that showed in our execution."
The Wildcats fell short in a number of areas, but Tang pointed specifically to the second chance points disparity as the most impactful. K-State was outrebounded by eight, but only trailed on the offensive glass by three. Even so, the Cyclones managed 10 more points off offense boards in the game.
"We know that's an issue with our team that we have to get better at," Tang said. "There's just a lack of practice days, so guys have to study film and we’ve got to figure out how to break some habits that we have, because our first-shot defense is not bad."
What was even more discouraging was that of the Wildcat post players who played Tuesday, none of the three (Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Abayomi Iyiola and Ismael Massoud) managed to grab a rebound.
"All three of my bigs have zero rebounds in the minutes that they played and that just can't happen," Tang said. "And that's not a knock on them. That's on us as a staff. We've got to do a better job and help them."
The Wildcats also trailed 25-13 in points off turnovers despite the fact that K-State only committed one more miscue than Iowa State during the course of the game.
One could think that a performance like that on the road versus a top-15 team would lead to a double-digit beating, and while, at times, the game did look to be headed in that direction, the Wildcats still found themselves down by just two points four different times in the final 2:12.
"It is very tough (to overcome that) and I think I have a tough team," Tang said. "(Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger) has a tough team, too. It's the Big 12. But our guys, we're not gonna lay down. We were down 17 to West Virginia and fought back. They don't quit and we keep trying to find a way to win that moment. And today we came up short."
After leading by four just after the 15-minute mark of the first half, a 9-0 Iowa State run and an over five-minute scoring drought was stopped by a dunk from Tomlin.
Both teams struggled at times offensively in the first half, despite the fact both the Wildcats and the Cyclones shot a respectable 48% (KSU) and 52% (ISU) from the field.
Both Markquis Nowell, who led the Wildcats with 23 points and nine assists, and Keyontae Johnson, who a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, struggled in the first half, chipping in just five points each. Cam Carter was main offensive force for K-State in the first half, scoring 13 points.
Carter was perfect from the field and from the free throw line in the first half and led all players in scoring, but he only hit two free throws in the final 20 minutes as foul trouble and a focused effort on the part of the Iowa State defense kept the sophomore from putting up any more than the 15 points he ended up with Tuesday night.
"Cam is a hooper, he just likes to hoop,” Tang said. “Put him in space and he's really good, and he had space in the first half, and he was really good. The second half, they paid more attention to him and so it took away the space, and then he got in foul trouble.”
The Wildcats took a two-point lead, 33-31, heading into the half,
In the second half, the Cyclones immediately heated up, hitting nine of their first 11 shots, stretching their lead to 10 after a 3-pointer from Iowa State star Gabe Kalscheur who scored 19 points while playing in all 40 minutes of Tuesday night’s game.
The Wildcats started to chip away, but the Cyclones always seemed to have a response. Massoud, who rounded out the Wildcats double-digit scorers with 13 points, hit his first of three 3-pointers in the second half to get K-State within single digits and the Cyclones leading scoring on the evening, senior guard Jaren Holmes, responded right back less than a minute later with a 3 of his own off a turnover.
Holmes ended the night with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven assists.
But from there, a 10-1 Wildcat run featuring 3’s from both Massoud and Nowell — who had three second-half 3’s of his own — got the K-State within a point at the 5:43 mark after an acrobatic lay-in from Nowell.
The Wildcats were nearly perfect from beyond the arc in the second half, going 6-for-7 after a much less productive 3-of-9 in the first half.
Needing just one stop to retake the lead, Kalscheur bricked a jumpshot just outside the paint that bounced to a wide open Caleb Grill. The Iowa State senior and Kansas native had been struggling with a back injury and had not hit a shot all night, but sure enough, he rose up and hit his first, pushing the Iowa State lead back out to four.
With slightly more than four minutes to play, a 3 from Massoud cut the Cyclone lead to six, but a lob dunk from Iowa State freshman Tamin Lipsey to senior center Osun Osunniyi put Iowa State back up by two possessions.
Nowell’s third and final 3-pointer got the Wildcats within two again, but Osunniyi rebounded a Holmes jumper and got the putback with 1:37 to play.
A layup from Johnson on the ensuing drive got the Wildcats right back within a bucket, but once again, an offensive rebound by Osunniyi after a missed 3 by Grill ended in points for Iowa State as Kascheur hit a well-guarded jumper just inside the arc, pushing the Cyclones back ahead by four with 45 seconds to play.
K-State had one last-ditch attempt at tying the game in the final seconds. The Wildcats fouled Osunniyi with 24 seconds to play. The senior missed the first of two free throws, giving K-State the ball down three.
Nowell took the ball and drove into the lane, but his layup missed and was rebounded by Iowa State.
“It was set up for a shooter in the corner, because we knew they'd help on that corner,” Tang said. “I thought (Nowell) would maybe kick it out there, but I have no problem with him (going for the layup). He had just finished one like that just a little bit earlier and he finished one like that the other night when we won the game. The ball was in his hands and we gave him the right space and he had what we wanted. It just didn't go in.”
The Cyclones hit four free throws in the final 11 seconds to put the game away, giving the Wildcats their second conference loss of the season.
Up next, K-State will get a reprieve from Big 12 play on Saturday when they host Florida (11-8, 4-3) for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.