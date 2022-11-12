WACO — No. 23 Kansas State found dominance on both sides of the ball Saturday night in a 31-3 romp of Baylor in Waco.
The win snaps a four-game losing streak versus the Bears and gives head coach Chris Klieman his first career victory over Baylor. It also evens the overall series and 10 games apiece.
The Wildcats got their first turnover of the season during a road game on Baylor’s first possession. After dinking and dunking their way down to the Wildcats’ 17-yard line, a ball throw a little too high by Bears QB Blake Shapen was tipped by Baylor’s receiver and picked off by junior safety Kobe Savage, his third interception of the season.
Just several plays following the interception, WIldcat senior quarterback Adrian Martinez went down win an injury after a designed quarterback run on third-and-1.
Martinez just return from missing two games with injury last week in K-State’s loss at Texas.
Will Howard came in drove K-State down the field and fit a bal between three Baylor defenders to tight end Ben Sinnott who caught the 15-yarder to put the Wildcats up 7-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.
Howard was sharp all night, ending the game with 196 yards on 19-of-27 passing and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
The Wildcats forced a punt on Baylor’s next drive, drove down to the Bears’ 14-yard line, where a third down stop by Baylor forced a 31-yard field goal from senior Ty Zentner which was good.
The 31-yarder was the longest field goal of Zentner’s career.
A three-and-out by the Wildcat defense on the next drive set up another K-State scoring drive capped with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Howard to star junior running back Deuce Vaughn.
Vaughn came out of the back-field and Howard found him wide open with just one defender, freshman Baylor safety Davin Lemear, between him and the end zone. Vaughn juked the freshman safety and skated into the end zone for the score, boosting K-State’s lead to 17-0 with two minutes to play until the end of the half.
Vaughn was dominant in the first half, racking up 75 yards rushing on 12 attempts and six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
He ended the game with 106 yards rushing on 25 carries and 50 yards on eight catches.
In the first half, he eclipsed 1,000 yards, making him just the third player in school history to multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons in a career.
As a team, the Wildcats outgained Baylor 256 to 123 in the first two quarters and dominated time of possession by almost 10 minutes.
The Bears did manage to matriculate their way down the field in those final minutes, setting up a 37-yard field goal attempt for John Mayers, which he hit, cutting K-State lead to 17-3 heading into halftime.
K-State’s defense forced a turnover-on-downs and a punt on Baylor’s first two drives of the second half.
Following that punt, Howard and the Wildcat offense executed a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock, ending with a 19-yard pass from the junior back-up to Sinnott, his second touchdown of the night, boosting K-State’s lead to 24-3.
Sinnott was exceptional Saturday day, racking up seven catches for 89 yards, both career-highs, and the first two touchdowns of his career.
The Wildcats got the ball back quickly after Baylor attempted to go for it on fourth-and-3 from their own 19-yard line and came up short, giving K-State the ball back at the Bears’ 20.
After a horsecollar penalty on Baylor set K-State up inside the 10, the Wildcats punched it in after back-to-back runs from freshman running back D.J. Giddens, pushing the lead to 31-3.
The Wildcats allowed one last lengthy Baylor drive, but it ended with a interception by senior safety Drake Cheatum, effectively ending the game.
K-State now shifts its sight toward West Virginia and a long trip to Morgantown next week.