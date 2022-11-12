APTOPIX Kansas St Baylor Football

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott catches a pass over Baylor linebacker Jackie Marshall in the first half of their Big 12 Conference game Saturday night at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Wildcats defeated the Bears, 31-3.

 Associated Press

WACO — No. 23 Kansas State found dominance on both sides of the ball Saturday night in a 31-3 romp of Baylor in Waco.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak versus the Bears and gives head coach Chris Klieman his first career victory over Baylor. It also evens the overall series at 10 games apiece.

