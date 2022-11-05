11072022-mer-spt-kstatefb-1
Buy Now

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez kneels on the field after fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter of a Big 12 Conference game against Texas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats lost to the Longhorns, 34-27.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A three-touchdown comeback fell short Saturday night in No. 13 Kansas State’s 34-27 loss at home to Texas.

Despite holding a Longhorn offense that dominated the first two quarters of play to just three points in the second half, the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12 play) were unable to find the tying score needed to force the game into overtime as a fumble by senior quarterback Adrian Martinez on the K-State’s final drive sealed the loss.

Tags

Recommended for you