All Kansas State coach Jerome Tang could remember was the noise of a packed Bramlage Coliseum at its peak. 

His 13th-ranked Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who were en route to a 68-58 home victory over Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6) on Saturday, trailed by eight with 13:20 to play in the second half, the largest deficit of the game for K-State.

