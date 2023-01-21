All Kansas State coach Jerome Tang could remember was the noise of a packed Bramlage Coliseum at its peak.
His 13th-ranked Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who were en route to a 68-58 home victory over Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6) on Saturday, trailed by eight with 13:20 to play in the second half, the largest deficit of the game for K-State.
The Wildcats had been bogged down all game by a Texas Tech team committed to uglying up the proceedings. The Wildcats were shooting just barely better than 30% from the floor in the half and were coming off a half where they only shot 34.6%.
First came a layup from junior Ismael Massoud. Massoud ended the game with 12 points, just his third double-digit game of the season and his second since the start of Big 12 play.
"Anytime you can get a win and you play well, it's such an amazing feeling," Massoud said. "It's easy when you're playing with players like Markquis and Keyonate, the defense has to lock in on them, so I just kind of find my way, whether it's cutting or spotting up for threes, and help just helping them. When you play great players like that, it's easy."
Through non-conference, the junior struggled, averaging 2.3 points per game compared to 7.4 through the last seven Big 12 games.
“What Ish is buying into is being a complete player and understanding that all of the little things matter,” Tang said. “Not just the ball going into the hole. … We call him ‘Big 12 Ish’ and we like this Big 12 Ish.”
Senior Desi Sills followed Massoud’s bucket with a layup of his own and then Massoud drained a 3-pointer, his second of the day, getting K-State within a point. That’s when Tang said the noise started to set in.
“Every deflection, every tip, every bucket, the decibel meters just kept going up and up,” Tang said. “When your crowd is loud, the faster you should play and our guys bought into that.”
But it would only get louder as Sills found Keyontae Johnson in transition after a steal, allowing the senior who was not having a good day offensively to flush home a two-handed slam.
“It felt good,” Johnson said. “It was a good thing it was a momentum bucket for us and it got me going hearing the crowd and my teammates cheering me on. It helped change the game.”
The dunk triggered a timeout by Red Raider coach Mark Adams and Sandstorm was played for the first time this season.
Johnson closed out the 12-0 run with a another layup, his second bucket, pushing K-State’s lead to three. He ended the night with 15 points after a first half where he did not make a shot and only attempted two buckets.
“We needed him,” Tang said. “I think he had only taken two shots in the first half and we told him that we needed him to be more aggressive because sometimes him taking a shot is better than somebody taking an open shot. But I thought we did a good job as a staff manipulating the defense and getting good driving angles.”
The Red Raiders managed to tie things up a final time, but a 14-2 run in the final minutes put the game aware and secured the win, giving K-State its best overall start since the 1961-62 season, and the best start to conference play since 2007-08.
K-State started the game off with a 6-2 lead before Texas Tech scored eight straight in a run stopped a 3-pointer from Nowell.
The Wildcats got the majority of their offense early on from behind the 3-point line. Six of K-State’s nine made buckets in the first half were all 3’s, four of which came from Nowell.
The senior point guard led all scorers with 23 points, a nice bounce back after a four-point performance versus Kansas on Tuesday. He was 5-of-12 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the foul line.
“I thought versus Kansas, that was his best point-guard management game of the year,” Tang said. “They took things away and he didn’t let it rattle. He did some really good things as a point guard that don’t show up on a stat sheet. But that young fella like to see the ball go in the hole and that’s what gets him going. He was determined to have a good game today, shooting-wise, and we needed it.”
The Wildcats led by as much as seven, but a 9-0 run by Texas Tech pushed the Red Raiders ahead 28-26. Free throws from Abayomi Iyiola halted a three-minute scoreless streak for K-State
The Wildcats went four and a half minutes without a field goal, including on their final possession of the first half. Johnson caught the ball on the block, but had it stolen by Pop Isaacs who then took it up the court and nailed a long 3-pointer from just past the half court line as time expired in the half.
Isaacs co-led the Red Raiders in scoring with 13 along with De’Vion Harmon.
With the win, the Wildcats now sit alone in first place in the conference after losses by Kansas and Iowa State. K-State will play the Cyclones on Tuesday in Ames. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.