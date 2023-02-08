A little bit of tough love from Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang paid dividends for the No. 12 Wildcats as they snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak with a 82-61 win over No. 17 TCU Tuesday evening in Bramlage Coliseum.
The anger and disappointment over Saturday’s loss to No. 5 Texas stayed in the air at the Ice Family Basketball Center over the last several days partially because Tang felt like the Wildcats needed a tone shift, and K-State responded just as the first-year coach hoped.
"I'm really glad that they got the point," Tang said. "I am probably, by nature, a jackal. I don't mind being the bad guy, and I could do it every single day and it wouldn't bother me one bit, but it wouldn't be very fun for (the team) and my staff wouldn't like me very much. ... But I just really felt like they needed that from from me. And so everybody was on eggshells these last few days, on purpose, because there needed to be a heightened sense of urgency."
The biggest corrective was on the boards, which was a focus in practice over the last couple of days. K-State outrebounded TCU by 12, 40-28, including grabbing seven more offensive rebounds.
Leading that charge was senior guard Tykei Greene, who had a team-high nine rebounds to go along with a season-high 13 points in 21:28.
Coming into the game, Greene was only averaging a little more than 11 minutes a game this season and hadn’t played more than 20 minutes in a single contest since the first two games of the season. But after a conversation earlier this week with Tang, Greene managed to make perhaps his most sizable in-game impact this season.
"It means a lot to have a game like this," Greene said. "I wanted to come in and help the team right away, especially after the (last) two losses. So I just came in and did whatever I had to do to get the win."
That extra output from Greene was needed because it was a light day, comparatively, for star Keyontae Johnson, especially in the opening 20 minutes.
Johnson sat the majority of the first half after picking up two fouls on two charges in the first 10 minutes. He played just 9:29 and had five points and three turnovers.
This marked the second straight game that Johnson has gotten himself into a foul-related jam.
"I think teams are loading up on him," Tang said. "Everybody's presenting something different and so what we have to do as a staff is figure out a way to get him isolated. The second thing is to show him on film where there were a couple of times he could have stopped a little early and delivered a pass to someone else who was open. He's a willing passer and if we show him how he can be a facilitator, we can eliminate some of those turnovers."
Johnson did bounce back and had a strong second half, ending the game with 14 points and seven rebounds.
K-State struggled offensively in the first half, shooting 34.3%, including a four-minute scoreless stretch early in the game.
The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, shot slightly better from the field in the first half, 46.2%, but turned the ball over 13 times.
TCU has been without star junior point guard Mike Miles Jr. because of injury for most of the prior two games leading into Tuesday, and that crippled a Horned Frog offense that struggled getting the ball down the court at times, finishing the game with 19 turnovers and just 16 assists.
"They were aggressive and they were into the ball," TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said. "There were some there was some strange (turnovers) too. ... Call them what you will, forced or unforced, you can't have 19. ... We're a low turnover team, too. That's been one of our strengths, but it's gone the other way a little bit (and) probably Mike being out has something to do with that. But we've got to we've got to get back to where we were."
Star Frog center Eddie Lampkin was also limited by injury in Tuesday's game, playing just 18 minutes, recording no points and just one rebound after scoring 17 points and grabbing six boards in team's first meeting back in January.
A nearly-four minute scoring drought for the Horned Frogs led to a 6-0 run for the Wildcats that put them up by seven, their largest lead of the first half.
That lead held for the rest of the half and K-State went into halftime up 36-30.
K-State shot out to a double-digit lead in the second-half after an 8-0 run, including a sequence that saw senior guard Desi Sills get his second steal of the game and take it all of the way down the court for a score.
Sills had 14 points off the bench along with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
Sills had been spotty in his production over the last month, but Tuesday was his best scoring output since scoring 24 versus Kansas back on Jan. 17. It was also his best rebounding effort since the second game of the season.
"When he's playing downhill and being aggressive, he really helps us," Tang said of Sills. " It's tough when you get 24 (points) one game and you get zero the next. "As a coach, you're like, 'Which Desi am I getting tonight?' And I'd rather take the 14 (points) and six rebounds every night rather than the 24 (points) and then the zero (rebounds)."
TCU fought its way back to within six on a 6-0 run thanks to a couple of turnovers, but an 11-0 blitz in less than three minutes gave K-State its largest lead of the game, 76-59, with less than a minute to play.
"Coach got on our butts and we just locked in a little bit more," Nowell said. "We knew how important this game was. To get this win was big and it gives us momentum going into Texas Tech. You can't give any life to TCU because they are a second half team and they are capable of making a run at any given time. So we just knew that we had to stay focus no matter what the score was."
The run included a pass from Nowell to Johnson, who then hit a 3, giving Nowell his 187th assist this season, breaking the single-season assist school record set by Steve Henson back during the 1987-88 season.
"Anytime you (break) an all-time record, like the most in the history, that's a really big deal," Tang said. "And Steve Henson is a really big deal around here and the guys that Steve Henson played with were really good players. So it says two things: first of all, 'Quis was blessed with vision, and he has a willingness to pass the ball. And secondly, he has some really good players around him, because they're putting it in the hole. So it says a lot about him and a lot about our team, it's a great honor. I'm proud of the kid. That young fella, he took the took the last loss really hard and I was proud of how he responded today."
Nowell ended things with a game-high 18 points with seven assists and six turnovers and two steals.
He put the game to bed a 3-pointer from for Powercat logo midcourt with 58 seconds to play. The Wildcats ended the game on a 17-2 spurt, capping a half where they shot 61.5% from the floor.
Up next, the K-State will head out on a two-game road trip starting with Texas Tech on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.