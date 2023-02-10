11282022-mer-spt-kstatefb-16
Buy Now

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah tackles Kansas running back Devin Neal during their Big 12 Conference game Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Anudike-Uzomah, along with three other Wildcats, was selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Four Kansas State football players will get a chance to show off their skillsets on one of the biggest stages later this month as they participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, cornerback Julius Brents, wide receiver Malik Knowles and running back Deuce Vaughn are among 319 pro prospects invited to the multi-day event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tags

Recommended for you