Ralph Nader has rightly lamented that Americans don’t follow politics and public policy with the passion with which they follow sports. Most of us don’t know even the rudiments about our political system, but countless thousands, increasing fast every day, gobble up such vital info as the percentage of punts the Butte State Butcherbirds down inside the 20-yard line (one of endless stats in Phil Steele’s annual College Football Preview, for example).
We’re fiddling while Rome burns, but could we stop the burning any better than Nero could? Asked if he regretted writing about sports so much, Haywood Hale Broun replied that his ashes would look the same as Shakespeare’s. “There is nothing harder to do than nothing,” and for most of us non-Shakespeares the point of life appears to be to stay busy enough on anything, however inane, to avoid the horror of pondering our fate, so why not sports gambling?
I prefer “United States of Advertising” to Gore Vidal’s “United States of Amnesia,” accurate as the latter also is, and advertising’s effectiveness depends on minds that are distractible and bent on instant gratification. A key difference between gambling on football and playing the stock market, remarkable as the similarities are, is that you learn 3½ hours after kickoff whether you win your football bet, but how long do you keep holding those damn Enron shares?
In both the stock and sports-gambling markets, there is no end to the amount of info you can gather, so how much research is worth doing? First, as with anything, what’s the opportunity cost? Without time and energy, ever limited and dwindling, there is nothing, and to choose to do A is also to choose NOT to do B through Z. I can read Nietzsche or I can break my brain over whether Idaho’s Vandals (can’t wait for “Visigoths” to become a team nickname) can cover against Montana’s Grizzlies, but it’s hard to do both at once.
That aside, what good would gathering even encyclopedic levels of info do? In the stock market, “insider trading,” however defined, is illegal, but in sports gambling inside dope is the most magical of wands. To get an edge, you have to know something the oddsmakers don’t. Everyone will know if the star quarterback breaks his leg, and it will immediately be factored into the line.
Example: I post these picks on Wednesdays, and I picked Tulane (+2½) last week against Houston. On Friday info leaked that Tulane’s starting quarterback would likely be out, as he was. The line quickly rocketed to 4 ½-5 ½, as oddsmakers rushed to manage their risk by trying to lure money on Tulane despite the injury. If only I’d known! Tulane’s backup QB went down with a shoulder injury in the first series, and the Green Wave won and covered with the third-stringer. That pleased me, of course, and now I regret flinging all those beer bottles at the screen after hearing the injury report, silly savage that I can be.
Since flukes (turnovers, injuries, officiating, special-teams breakdowns, world without end) determine most winners against the spread, a .550 winning percentage is rock solid and .600 the equivalent of hitting .400 in the majors. Doing endless research can’t change that. All you can hope for is that the breaks with the flukes even out over the long haul.
What about those who consistently make money betting on sports and even the few who make livings at it? Aside from making it a full-time job, how do they do it? Here I return to my rewording of Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler”: Ya gotta know when to load up/Know when to hold up. The key distinction is between the number of bets made and the amount of money wagered. As math-challenged as I am, I can see that if you lose four bets for $50 apiece but win a fifth for $500, you come out ahead despite going one for five.
My sense is that the percentage of bets won by most successful sports bettors isn’t much higher than the percentage won by average joes. After all, you have a 50/50 chance by picking BLINDLY. What distinguishes successful bettors is being able to recognize the rare occasions when a spread is off by several points. Even for the pros, though, those occasions are quite rare — I think they’re all but nonexistent in the NFL — but winners can recognize them and then are willing and able to bet big.
I’ve always dissented from the conventional wisdom that cautions against “chasing losses.” If you have an adequate bankroll, why NOT load up to recoup? Otherwise it ensures that the house wins. Most go wrong by falling for the “when you’re hot you’re hot” lunacy, and so they don’t quit while they’re ahead. “Hot,” unlike talent and true love, never lasts. Life’s deep and lasting satisfactions have never been easy to find, and will never be on offer in sportsbooks.
The Sage Selections
Season’s record: 12-6, 13-7 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
* 11 a.m. Saturday: FLORIDA –10.5 hosts Missouri
* 11 a.m. Saturday: TEXAS –7 vs. Oklahoma in Dallas
* 11 a.m. Saturday: TCU –7 at Kansas
** 2:30 p.m. Saturday: AUBURN +29.5 at Georgia
* 2:30 p.m. Saturday: TEXAS TECH +9.5 at Oklahoma St
* 6:30 p.m. Saturday: KANSAS ST –2 at Iowa St
* 6:30 p.m. Saturday: BOSTON COLLEGE +20.5 hosts Clemson
S. Bradley Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.