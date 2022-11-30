Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez hugs head football coach Chris Klieman during senior day pregame ceremonies prior to a game versus Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman announced on Tuesday that there is a chance that Martinez may be available to play in Saturday's Big 12 Championship game versus TCU.
Don't count out the possibility of two quarterbacks possibly seeing the field for Kansas State Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game versus TCU.
Chris Klieman spoke to media members on Tuesday and stated that while Will Howard will get the start and play the majority of the game on Saturday, there's still a possibility that Adrian Martinez, who started in nine of the first 10 games of the season, may get some time on the field.
"Will's gonna be the guy," Klieman said. "Adrian has helped us get to this moment — without question — because of his body of work in the first half of the season. There's an outside chance that he could be available this week. We'll learn more Wednesday and Thursday. And if he is (available), like I said, Will will be the guy, but we've got to have a package or something for Adrian just because of the unique skill set that he has."
Martinez, who left both the TCU and Baylor games with injury, had multiple strong showings in the first half of the season, throwing for 1,261 yards on 118-of-184 passing for six touchdowns and an interception. He also was well on his way to having a 1,000-yard rushing season before his injury, racking up 615 yards rushing on 109 attempts equaling 5.6 yards per rush.
Currently, Martinez leads the Wildcats and is fifth among all players in the Big 12 with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Howard has stepped in for the Nebraska transfer in the back half of the season and has been locked in, throwing for 1,224 yards on 83-of-132 passing in five games with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.
But while Howard has exceled through the air, he's left some of the dual-threat nature he's shown in past seasons behind. So far this season, the junior has just 48 yards on 24 carries for two touchdowns.
The Wildcats may be comfortable with Howard behind center, but having an athlete of the caliber of Martinez available would be a huge advantage in the final two games of the season, especially if Howard had to leave a game because of injury.
"I don't know how many reps (Martinez) is going to be able to get," Klieman said. "He won't get any today (in practice). We hope he can get some tomorrow. If not, (freshman Jake Rubley) and (senior Jaren Lewis) will take those. It's going to be a day-by-day process. I know this the kid is chomping at the bit to be available and we'll see where he's at. We will maybe not know until Saturday. But it's not like we don't know who's playing, we know Will Howard's gonna play and if Adrian can give it a go, if we need him in a situation, whatever that situation is, if we can use him and it's safe to use him, we would use him."