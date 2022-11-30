11282022-mer-spt-kstatefb-5
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez hugs head football coach Chris Klieman during senior day pregame ceremonies prior to a game versus Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman announced on Tuesday that there is a chance that Martinez may be available to play in Saturday's Big 12 Championship game versus TCU. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Don't count out the possibility of two quarterbacks possibly seeing the field for Kansas State Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game versus TCU. 

Chris Klieman spoke to media members on Tuesday and stated that while Will Howard will get the start and play the majority of the game on Saturday, there's still a possibility that Adrian Martinez, who started in nine of the first 10 games of the season, may get some time on the field. 

