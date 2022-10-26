Kansas State TCU Football

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) warms up before a game against TCU Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. Martinez was named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy.

 Associated Press

On Wednesday, Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and was selected as a member of the National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Class.

Martinez is one of 15 finalists, including one of just seven FBS players and the lone Big 12 representative, that were trimmed from a list of 156 semifinalists. The trophy is given annually to a player who best combines a high-level of academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

