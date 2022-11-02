“College football,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy following his then-9th-ranked team’s 48-0 loss to K-State on Saturday, “is a great teaching tool for life . . . got our butt kicked today, got out-coached, and they made more plays than us.” Sheesh. On the way back to Stillwater did they have to use their seat cushions as flotation devices?
Gundy blamed himself for not preparing his team better and said it was time to figure out what went wrong and correct it — to improve, you see. Wow. What outside-the-box thinking, in stunning contrast to all the coaches who advocate lax preparation, learning nothing and getting worse. A popular coachspeak line has long been “Get a little better every day.” Here’s what I say in my “Gamble Your Way to Glory!” motivational video: “Don’t get worse, get better. And not just occasionally but EVERY DAY. And not just a LITTLE better but a LOT better! I mean . . . why the hell not?” I also stress the goodness of commitment, as long at it doesn’t diminish dedication, which, I stress, is also good.
I came to those views after lengthy prayer and ponderation, and I’m sticking with them. In fact I just finished rewatching my video and I’m bouncing off the walls with motivation! While I’m at it I’ll pass along another life lesson, which I call Sage’s Law: “It’s better to be beautiful, rich, healthy and intelligent than ugly, poor, sick and dumb.” Think about it and see if you don’t agree. Beauty, wealth, health and intelligence are among what I call “the components of happiness,” and I bet they’ll work for you! Give ‘em a whirl!
Sadly, I, unlike Gundy, am a loser. I’m 22-22 overall and 23-26 on the star basis, which, at least so far this season, suggests that the more confidence I have in a pick, the LESS likely it is to win. Put as much trust in my picks as you would in the cosmology of creationists.
Why, I’ll never stop asking, do the gods hate me? Take this example from last Saturday. I one-starred homestanding West Virginia +7.5 against TCU. According to the Charleston, W.Va., Gazette-Mail, with only 20-25 seconds left in the game, TCU led by only 3 and faced a 4th and 1 at the West Virginia 29, so it seemed certain that the Mountaineers would cover. Then they jumped offside, giving the Frogs a free play, so, what the hell, they decided to fling it into the end zone — nothing to lose — and of course it was completed for a TD and they won by 10 and cost me the cover.
Imagine if you’d bet the farm on the Mountaineers. Such stuff happens all the time in this racket, and, apart from considerations of money, time and energy, you shouldn’t do this if you can’t handle it psychologically. In this case I reminded myself that there are so many other games and sports to bet on and that I didn’t have time to sulk or let off steam on my punching clown. I had to warm up my voice to sing the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” at my militia’s cockfight.
Sage’s selections
The Cinderella Jayhawks may live happily never after. When can they get the sixth win they need to be considered for the QAnon Shaman Bowl in Fargo? This week against the Cowboys? Downstream against the Red Raiders, Longhorns or, heaven forfend, us? Color me skeptical. They’ve had two weeks to prepare for the Cowboys, but I think Gundy will have imparted enough of his life lessons to win and cover in Lawrence. Following a shutout, what could be a better tonic for a struggling offense than the Hawks’ bend-and-break D?
Season’s record: 22-22, 23-26 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
* 11 a.m. TCU –9.5 hosts Texas Tech
* 11 a.m. TULANE –7.5 at Tulsa
* 2 p.m. BAYLOR +3.5 at Oklahoma
* 2:30 p.m. OKLAHOMA ST –2.5 at Kansas
* 2:30 p.m. IOWA ST –7.5 hosts West Virginia
** 6 p.m. KANSAS ST +2.5 hosts Texas
S. Bradley Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.