Kansas State sophomore point guard Serena Sundell smiles during K-State’s 104-47 win over Newman in an exhibition on Saturday. The Wildcats will host Central Arkansas to open the regular season on Monday.
After fighting through some season-opening struggles and hiccups versus Fort Hays State in the Wildcats’ first exhibition, the Kansas State women absolutely demolished Newman in their final tune-up before regular season play Friday evening, beating the Jets 104-47.
Newman is coached by former Wildcat All-American and Hall of Famer Nicole Ohlde-Johnson and her husband, Brian Johnson.
“I thought we got off to a good star overall,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a written statement. “With the exception of the turnovers. It was a sloppy early game, and that’s one of the things we’ve got to settle into better and control the basketball early in the game. We certainly don’t want to be giving teams live turnovers.
“From the other bench, I was really glad Nicole Ohlde didn’t check into the game. I’m not sure, she probably could’ve gotten 20. She’s that good… But all in all, I think it was a solid performance by us.”
While Monday’s exhibition saw K-State carrying just a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Friday’s game was an absolute blowout from the opening tip as K-State outshot Newman by nearly 26 percentage points (51%, 25%).
The Wildcats outrebounded the Jets 48-to-26 and dominated in the paint, outscoring Newman 62 to 16.
“Yeah, I think a lot of that just came because we touched it in a lot of different ways,” Mittie said of the paint dominance. “ You know, we got out in the break and scored there. We had some driving lanes open and we did get some more post touches. I thought Heavenly Greer gave us a lift there on some offensive rebounds early in the game. I think we had a big size advantage tonight. Taylor (Lauterbach) got a “and one” down there. We needed to take advantage of that size.”
Senior shooting guard Gabby Gregory, a transfer from Oklahoma, led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 on 7-of-16 shooting.
Sophomore point guard Serena Sundell followed right behind her with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting. She also registered a double-double with 11 assists.
Senior Emliee Ebert had 12 points and six rebounds and sophomore forward Heavenly Greer had 11 points and three rebounds.
Sophomore wing Jaelyn Glenn had seven points and nine rebounds.
K-State’s defense started strong, holding Newman to just one field goal in the first seven minutes of the game, leading by as much as 15 early on before taking a 26-12 lead into the second quarter.
The Wildcats were plagued by sloppy play early on as nine of their 13 turnovers in the game came in the first half.
Both teams combined for 15 turnovers in the first two periods.
“I think in the beginning we were too sloppy with the ball, and we’re kind of figuring that out, which we need to have figured out earlier,” Sundell said. “I feel like as the game went on, we figured out how to play with each other and spacing got better.”
In the second quarter, Newman got within 11 points with eight minutes to play before half, but the Wildcats quickly responded with a 19-3 run in the final seven and a half minutes of the quarter, including a 13-0 stonewalling in the final five minutes.
Eight of those 13 points came from Greer.
K-State led 45-18 heading into the half.
It was a fairly similar story in the third quarter. Both teams traded buckets in the first five minutes of the half before the Wildcats went off again, closing the final five minutes of the quarter on a 17-2 run, stretching their lead to 42, 71-29.
The Wildcats managed to increase their lead to 50 after a 14-2 run midway through the fourth quarter. Newman went the final 3:19 without hitting a shot.
By the end of the game, all 12 available K-State players managed to score in some fashion.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Monday in the opening game of a doubleheader with the K-State men. Tip-off versus Central Arkansas is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. while the K-State men tip at 8 p.m. versus Texas-Rio Grande Valley.