11072022-mer-spt-kstatefb-21
Buy Now

Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman looks on as the Wildcats fall to Texas, 34-27, in a Big 12 Conference game on Nov. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman was named as one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, given to the nation's top head coach. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman was named as one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, given to the nation's top head coach. 

Klieman is joined by Tulane's Willie Fritz, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Utah's Kyle Whittingham. Klieman is K-State's first finalist for the award since Bill Snyder won it in 2012. 

Recommended for you