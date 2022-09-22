Cut it loose.
That was the main message from Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman at his weekly press conference following a frustrating 17-10 loss to Tulane in which the Wildcat offense was plagued by multiple problems including an overly conservative pass game.
“It is not panic time, because we’re only three games into (the season), but we know it’s time for us to improve in all areas,” Klieman said. “I’m excited to see how the guys respond to adversity. We talked about the adversity that we’re facing and have faced it before. And these guys need to attack it.”
Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez once again played a clean but uninspiring game, ending the game going 21-of-31 for 150 yards and a touchdown. He completed less than a handful of passes that went for 10 or more yards, including the Wildcats’ lone touchdown of the game.
“I would say without question,” Klieman said answering if he thought Martinez’s play was overly conservative versus Tulane. “(Offensive coordinator Collin Klein) and I had a long meeting and visited with Adrian about it and he would agree. He’s got to cut it loose and rip it and if a mistake is made, a mistake is made, but be aggressive in what you see and what you believe. We’ve seen that in in fall camp, and now we’ve just got to see it on a Saturday. I know what’s there I know that he can do it.”
Martinez came into Manhattan with a reputation of being turnover prone and, at times, reckless with the football. Since he’s arrived in Manhattan, he’s managed to buck that trend, allowing zero turnovers through three games.
That’s come with its own cost, though. The Nebraska transfer has thrown just one touchdown through three games and is averaging just 4.6 yards per attempt and 7.4 yards per completion. Over four season in Lincoln, he averaged 8 yards per attempt and 12.7 yards per completion.
“I’d say it’s a fine line, and something that we’re definitely walking right now and something I am as well as as a player,” Martinez said on playing too conservatively. “I think (it’s about) transitioning a little bit more to an aggressive mindset and not being afraid to go out there and make plays. You might make mistakes, but be aggressive and go get the ball in some guy’s hands.”
The coaches’ trust remains with fifth-year senior heading into Saturday’s game versus Oklahoma. The Sooners offer perhaps the biggest challenge defensively that K-State has seen all season, but Klieman’s confidence in Martinez stems from the abilities the quarterback has shown in practice as well as the vast amount of experience that he provides the Wildcat offense, including a close loss last season versus Oklahoma in Norman, where Martinez threw for 289 yards and a touchdown.
“The guy’s played a lot of football,” Klieman said. “He’s had adversity playing the game and he’s in a new environment. Let’s not forget he’s replacing the guy that was pretty dang good player in Skylar Thompson and that’s not probably the easiest thing to do. And so, I want to let the kid breathe a little bit and encourage him to cut it loose but you know, it’s it’s not the easiest situation to come into as well when you missed all the spring ball and gotta replace a guy that is on an NFL roster that was beloved here.”
The trust is there from the rest of the Wildcat players as well. They’ve seen Martinez excel in practice and believe that he can get the K-State offense in gear.
“It’s just keeping in his ear and letting him know who he is and let him know the work he’s put in to get to this moment,” senior wide receiver Kade Warner said. “He’s got to rely on the last four years and the success he’s had in the work he’s put in to get here, and I think that he knows how talented he is. Going forward I do think that he’ll have an added edge going forward to try to throw the ball downfield.”
OTHER NOTES
The Mercury on Saturday reported that former linebacker Shawn Robinson was no longer with the team.
On Tuesday, Klieman went into more detail on the Missouri transfers exit, stating, “Shawn left for personal reasons he needed to step away. I’ve got really good respect for that young man. It was not a bad situation.”
Also on Tuesday, Klieman addressed the status of sophomore defensive end Nate Matlack who left the Tulane game with an injury and didn’t return.
“He didn’t practice (Monday) and won’t practice (Tuesday),” Klieman said. “Its a lower body injury. We have not ruled him out, the medical staff has not ruled him out for this week. So he’s going through progression.
“I know he was running today, so that’s positive. It’s not like he’s in a boot and can’t do anything, he is running today... We’re still hopeful.”