Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles runs the ball around Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe during the Wildcats’ 34-27 Big 12 Conference loss to the Longhorns on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Despite suffering minor injuries in last week's game, Klieman expects both Knowles and Kade Warner to be available for Saturday's game at Baylor.
Kansas State’s offense could find itself in a tight spot Saturday at Baylor if several key players are unavailable.
Wide receivers Malik Knowles and Kade Warner both were injured Saturday in the Wildcats’ loss versus Texas and while it seems likely that they’ll be back in time for the Baylor game, there’s still plenty of uncertainty midway through the week.
“I don't see Malik or Kade practicing today,” Klieman said on Tuesday. “Our hope is to get them back on Wednesday. That's what the trainers have said, whether it's in a limited role or whether it's more full speed. But we believe both are going to be available (for Saturday).”
Both Knowles and Warner being available is paramount for K-State’s air attack. The two have combined for 862 of the Wildcats’ 1,810 total passing yards this season. They also have six of K-State’s 12 passing touchdowns this season.
Phillip Brooks is the only other non-tight end or running back receiver to have more than 33 yards and would be K-State’s No. 1 receiving threat if Knowles and Warner are unavailable.
If the two seniors can’t play, the Wildcats will turn to more unproven options, including redshirt freshman RJ Garcia who has 33 yards on four catches this season.
“(Garcia) will play a little bit more,” Klieman said. “We still have some games with (senior Mississippi transfer) Jadon Jackson. He's a guy that we're hoping to save this year because of the guys that are playing. We will get Jadon on the trip (to Waco), (and he’ll) hopefully get a bunch of practice reps. And if we can use him, need to use him, want to use him, we’ll have that availability based on Kade and Malik (being out). (Senior) Seth Porter is another one that is an old reliable (option) playing on all the special teams. But obviously, he gives us some things in the pass game as well as some of the jet sweep things.”
Wildcat fans can also expect tight ends Ben Sinnott and Sammy Wheeler to take a larger role if one or both wide receivers aren’t available. The same goes for junior running back Deuce Vaughn, who is currently K-State’s fourth-leading receiver this season.