Kansas State soccer came up short Saturday in a 1-0 home loss to No. 9 TCU Friday night.
The Wildcats (4-6-2, 0-2-1) fell behind just before halftime on a goal from Horned Frog Chaylyn Hubbard. Hubbard ran down a K-State clearance attempt and brought the ball into the Wildcat 18-yard box and, after a near steal by K-State, the ball bounced right back to Hubbard and she knocked it in from 12 yards out.
K-State had an early opportunity to take the lead on a Caylee Thornhill missile from six yards out two minutes into the game, but TCU keeper Lauren Kellett managed to get the save.
“We almost executed the game plan," head coach Mike Dibbini said. "I felt we went toe-to-toe with a really good team. Obviously, they are No. 9 for a reason. They are the defending (Big 12) champs and a very experienced team. They have been there before. We had great chances in the game. For about 89 minutes we played really, really well. I wish we could take back that one minute during a ball-clearing moment and gotten a result today. They are a really, really good team and we are a good team, we just have to keep pushing forward and maybe we can get a little luck to go our way.”
The Horned Frogs had a 19-8 advantage in total shots and a 9-4 lead in shots on goal.
The loss is the fifth one-point defeat this season and the fourth straight match without a goal scored for the Wildcats.
K-State will try for a breakthrough in conference play next Thursday when they head out for a two-game road trip starting with Texas. The game is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.