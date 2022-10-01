092321_mer_new_ksuTexasSoccer-6.jpg

Kansas State midfielder Caylee Thornhill (5) heads a ball in a game against Texas last season. Thornhill nearly scored in the Wildcats 1-0 loss to No. 9 TCU on Friday. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State soccer came up short Saturday in a 1-0 home loss to No. 9 TCU Friday night. 

The Wildcats (4-6-2, 0-2-1) fell behind just before halftime on a goal from Horned Frog Chaylyn Hubbard. Hubbard ran down a K-State clearance attempt and brought the ball into the Wildcat 18-yard box and, after a near steal by K-State, the ball bounced right back to Hubbard and she knocked it in from 12 yards out. 

Recommended for you