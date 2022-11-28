11282022-mer-spt-kstatefb-19
Buy Now

Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman walks off the field after the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Chris Klieman was glad his team had to earn it.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Kansas State had two different scenario’s that would’ve punched their ticket to next week’s Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you