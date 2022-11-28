Chris Klieman was glad his team had to earn it.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, Kansas State had two different scenario’s that would’ve punched their ticket to next week’s Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas.
1. Texas loses its game on Friday with Baylor, making a tie-breaker situation impossible.
OR
2. K-State gets a 14th straight win over Kansas, making them impossible to catch by the Longhorns.
The Wildcats didn’t get to choose. Texas took care of business versus a pesky, yet inconsistent, Baylor team, forcing K-State into one of the higher-stakes Sunflower Showdown in program history.
Klieman and the Wildcats wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“We didn’t want to back in by having Texas lose (Friday),” Klieman said. “We needed to earn this. We’re smart enough to realize there was a lot of pressure on us as a coaching staff and the players, to finish this deal. We had one more chapter in the regular season and they finished it the right way and eared the opportunity.”
For the first time in 19 years, K-State will be playing in a conference championship game, the fourth in school history for the Wildcats.
K-State played in a de-facto championship game versus Texas at the end of the 2012 season, but Saturday’s game will eb the first true championship game since 2003.
“So happy for the guys in that locker room that found a way,” Klieman said. “People doubted these guys all season long, doubted our guys in that locker room, not many people thought we would be in the position that we’re in. The guys downstairs did. … They believed in the plan. They took ownership in their program … and then we rose up when people doubted those guys down there and we beat a good football team today.”
The junior and seniors on this team were freshmen and sophomores during the 2020 season, where almost everything that could have gone wrong, did.
COVID-19 ran through the roster, providing constant depth issues. Locker room personality issues abounded. A former player committed suicide. All while the Wildcats put up a disappointing 4-6 campaign, losing five of the final six regular season games.
The Wildcats bounced back though, having a moderately successful 2021 season that set the table for this year.
“I’m proud of this group,” Klieman said. “You know, they came through the pandemic and reset the locker room based on discipline, commitment, toughness and to be selfless, our four core values, in January of 2021. They’ve lived by those four core values in everything they do, on the field and off the field. All the credit goes to those kids in that locker room.”
Now, with just the championship game and a probable bid to the Sugar Bowl left this year, K-State’s laser focus is staying transfixed on finishing out the journey in the best way possible.
“We understand that we still have a lot more work to do,” star running back Deuce Vaughn said.
“But all of that preparation and hard work that we’ve poured into this season has kind of come to fruition. Now, we’re exactly where we want to be as a football team. I’m super excited.”