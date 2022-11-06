DSC06611_GLVbj.jpg
Buy Now

Kansas State players celebrate during their victory at No. 25 Iowa State on Friday. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State volleyball bounced back from a rough loss at Kansas Wednesday with a huge 3-1 (17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 28-26) upset of No. 25 Iowa State in Ames just two days later on Friday. 

“It’s a huge win for us," head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "Coming off of Wednesday night, only having a day to turn it back around to beat a top-25 team on the road, I think says a lot about what we are capable of doing. I thought we played extremely well. Iowa State is a terrific team and has done wonderful things this far in the season, so the win feels pretty good.”

Tags

Recommended for you