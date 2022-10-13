08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-1
Kansas State’s Kadye Fernholz attacks at the net during an exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State was swept at No. 1 Texas on Wednesday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State volleyball was swept by top-ranked Texas on Wednesday, ending a two-match win streak with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-13) loss in Austin. 

The Wildcats (11-7, 2-3) were led by juniors Kadye Fernholz and Aliyah Carter who had eight and seven kills respectively. 

