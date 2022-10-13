Kansas State volleyball was swept by top-ranked Texas on Wednesday, ending a two-match win streak with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-13) loss in Austin.
The Wildcats (11-7, 2-3) were led by juniors Kadye Fernholz and Aliyah Carter who had eight and seven kills respectively.
Lauren Hinkle barely missed out on a double-double, finishing with 24 assists and nine digs.
“Our middles were a bright spot for us tonight," head coach Suzie Fritz said in written statement. "We would have liked to get the ball to them a little bit more, but the credit all goes to Kayde, (Sydney Bolding), and Loren. Overall, it was a pretty good match for Loren Hinkle. Aliyah Carter was another mover. She is someone who gives us everything she has every day and I was happy to see her have a good night. She has been working hard to have that kind of a breakthrough.”
The Wildcats were held to a season-low 29 kills and four blocks. The Longhorns, meanwhile, put up 45 kills with just 10 errors, ending the match with a .380 hitting percentage.
“We were prepared going into tonight and I am proud of how composed we were in the match," Fritz said. "Coming out of it we want to take the lessons we learned and try to fight for greatness on our side of the net. We want to play with greater consistency and at a higher level of execution.”
The Wildcats stayed within grasp of Texas for the first part of the first set, but a five-point run by the Longhorns put things out of grasp.
In the second set, K-State grabbed an early lead but quickly lost it. The Wildcats got within a point at 6-7, but Texas easily pulled away thanks in part to a K-State offense that struggled, putting up a .062 hitting percentage.
In the third and final set, both teams traded points until a five-point run from Texas left K-State in the dust. Texas outhit K-State with a .519 hitting percentage, despite eight kills from Fernholz down the stretch.
Up next, K-State will host TCU on Saturday. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.