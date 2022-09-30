Kansas State outside hitter Elena Baka (15) heads towards her teammates after a point scored against Kansas in their Big 12 Conference game Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats were swept by Texas Tech on Wednesday.
A double-double from senior outside hitter Elena Baka was not enough for Kansas State volleyball to avoid a sweep on the road at the hands of Texas Tech.
The Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 in Big 12 play) fell 25-22, 25-23 and 25-15 to the Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0), who hit .272 and out-killed K-State 44 to 37.
“It was a frustrating evening or us,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. “We were attacking them with our serving and creating out-of-system situations, but we were unable to convert on those opportunities. Texas Tech’s outside hitters were taking really aggressive swings and it felt like we were fighting them off all night. Our serve-pass was a bright spot, but we have to be able to connect the next phase to it.”
Baka ended the match with 12 kills and 10 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. The senior hit .250, but recorded 11 of her 12 kills in the first two sets.
Shaylee Myers joined Baka in double-digit kills iwth 10.
Mackenzie Morris had a match-high 17 digs and Kayde Fernholz had three blocks and eight kills on .500 hitting.
Texas Tech totaled 10 blocks in, holding K-State to a .144 hitting percentage.
The match is the fourth-straight loss K-State has suffered.
The Wildcats return home on Sunday and will face Iowa State in a nationally televised match on ESPNU. First serve is set for 3:30 p.m.