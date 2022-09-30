09262022-mer-spt-kstatevb-5

Kansas State outside hitter Elena Baka (15) heads towards her teammates after a point scored against Kansas in their Big 12 Conference game Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats were swept by Texas Tech on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A double-double from senior outside hitter Elena Baka was not enough for Kansas State volleyball to avoid a sweep on the road at the hands of Texas Tech.

The Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 in Big 12 play) fell 25-22, 25-23 and 25-15 to the Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0), who hit .272 and out-killed K-State 44 to 37.

Tags

Recommended for you