Kansas State middle blocker Kadye Fernholz hits over a pair of West Virginia defenders during a game Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. Fernholz had six kills as the Wildcats swept the Mountaineers in three sets.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State snapped a three-match home losing streak Thursday with a decisive 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-16) win over West Virginia. 

K-State ended the game with a .131 hitting percentage which marked the lowest output of any win since 2013. 

