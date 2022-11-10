Kansas State snapped a three-match home losing streak Thursday with a decisive 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-16) win over West Virginia.
K-State ended the game with a .131 hitting percentage which marked the lowest output of any win since 2013.
"The two areas that we did the best were serving and blocking," head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "We felt like we were on task and getting good touches on the ball while creating havoc at the net. This was not our best offensive night, but we were good enough defensively to offset that and get the win."
Senior outside hitter Elena Baka and junior Kadye Fernholz led the way with six kills each. Fernholz and senior Haley Warner each hit a game high .333.
Senior middle blocker Sydney Bolding had five kills and four aces. Defensively, junior libero Mackenzie Morris had 15 digs, and junior outside hitter Aliyah Carter had six digs.
"She is wonderfully consistent," Fritz said of Morris. "Consistency is not flashy, but that is what we love about her. What she does in a match is what she does every day. It is hard for an athlete to bring the same level of energy, execution, and effort into day-to-day work. That is what makes her really special."
Senior setter Loren Hinkle ended the night with 22 assists.
The Wildcats did not trail for the entirety of Set 1, jumping out to an early 7-2 lead thanks to five errors from West Virginia.
The Mountaineers tied things up at 10-10 but back-to-back blocks by K-State and a kill from freshman Shaylee Myers pushed the Wildcat lead to three.
Kills from Baka and Fernholz extended that lead to 22-16.
The second set featured seven ties and one lead change as West Virginia jumped out ahead early until a 6-1 run by K-State gave the Wildcats a 12-9 lead.
Soon after, a 4-1 run by West Virginia tied things up at 14.
Both teams traded runs of four points each which tied things up at 19, but a 6-3 final push from K-State got the Wildcats a win, thanks in part of two aces from Bolding.
In the third and final set, K-State fell behind 8-3 early after three Wildcat errors which boosted a five-point Mountaineer run.
K-State responded with a five-point run of its own, tying things up at 11.
The Wildcats jumped ahead, 16-12, but West Virginia managed to get things back to within a point.
K-State finished it all off with a 9-1 run featuring an ace and a kill from both Bolding and Carter.
The Wildcats will conclude their two-match home stand Wednesday versus Oklahoma. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
