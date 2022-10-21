Kansas State outside hitter Aliyah Carter greets her teammates after they scored a point against Kansas in a Big 12 Conference game on Sept. 24 at Bramlage Coliseum. Carter had 16 kills in a K-State's five-set win over Oklahoma.
After dropping a heartbreaker at home to TCU the week prior, Kansas State volleyball bounced back with a come-from-behind, five-set win of their own, beating Oklahoma 3-2 (20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-13) in Norman on Wednesday.
The Wildcats dropped the first two sets of the night before winning set three and dominating set four to push the match to a pivotal fifth set.
K-State (12-8, 3-4) is now 2-4 in five-set matches this season.
“We are thrilled with the end results and the grit and tenacity that we showed in the latter part of the match," head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "I thought we came out of the break far more aggressively and we controlled the ball on our side well. It was hard because we came out slow that we had to put ourselves in that position, but in the end, we responded well.”
It was a standout night for junior outside hitter Aliyah Carter who put up 16 kills which was her highest output since the Wildcats' loss to Kansas on Sept. 24. Carter hit .297 while also registering two aces and seven digs.
Shaylee Myers and Sydney Bolding each had 13 and 11 kills. Bolding's kills came on a very efficient .381 hitting percentage.
Mackenzie Morris had a career-high 29 digs and senior setter Loren Hinkle fell just short of a double-double, recording 43 assists and nine digs.
K-State hit .227 as a team, the best of any five-set match this season.
In the first set, Oklahoma (11-8, 1-6) pulled away with a 6-1 run midway through the match in what was a fairly even frame.
In the second set, Oklahoma jumped out to an early 6-1 lead. K-State got within four at 13-9 but would get no closer.
The Sooners held K-State to a .095 hitting percentage while Oklahoma hit a blistering .474.
After the break, K-State found their footing in Set 3, taking several small leads early before jumping ahead with a five-point run on kills form Bolding, Myers and Haley Warner.
A 6-2 run by Oklahoma got the Sooners within two at 17-15 and the two squads traded points until K-State got the win.
Bolding ended the set with five kills on a .833 hitting percentage and two blocks, while Morris had 10 digs.
That momentum continued to grow in the fourth set as K-State cruised, not trailing for the duration.
The Wildcats held Oklahoma to a .100 hitting percentage.
With both teams knotted up at two set each, both K-State and Oklahoma descended into a wild back-and-forth fifth set that featured six ties and three changes.
Oklahoma made three early errors, giving the Wildcats an early lead. The Sooners struck back with a 6-1 run, giving them an 8-4 advantage.
K-State responded with a 5-1 run of their own, tying things up at 9-9. A kill from Carter and an ace from senior outside hitter Elena Baka gave K-State a two-point lead that they held until the end.
“We have been in a lot of close matches and battled in many five-set matches," Fritz said. "To be in a position where you are down two sets and it goes five where you can figure out a way to win and play well is special. This was very meaningful to us and we needed that kind of a breakthrough.”
The Wildcats return home on Saturday to take on No. 14 Baylor to finish out the first half of their conference slate. First serve is set for 1 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.