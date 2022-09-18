Kansas State’s Molly Ramsey reaches for a dig during the Wildcats’ nonconference victory over Missouri on Sept. 7 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats wrapped up the Rice Adidas Invitational on Saturday with a four set loss to No. 17 Creighton.
Kansas State volleyball avoided a sweep at the hands of No. 17 Creighton on Saturday but fell short of pulling an upset, losing 3-1 (16-25, 22-25, 25-13, 19-25) in the final match of the Rice Adidas Invitational.
The Wildcats (9-4) went 0-2 in the Invitational after falling in five sets to the host Owls Friday evening.
“The end of a productive and difficult preseason, I think is what we’re feeling," head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "This was the challenge we were ready for this weekend. The teams of the caliber of Rice and Creighton and, frankly, I think we are in it and capable of playing with and beating those kind of teams because we are one of those kinds of teams. Defensively, I thought we were pretty tenacious today. We extended rallies, we were pretty good out of system. I thought we did some really good things playing a rested Creighton team.”
Shaylee Myers led the way offensively with 16 kills on a .326 hitting efficiency while Elena Baka (13 kills and 16 digs) and Loren Hinkle (37 assists and 10 digs) each had double-doubles for the second straight game. Myers also had three of the Wildcats' four service aces.
Mackenzie Morris turned in her second consecutive 20-plus dig effort (22), followed by Molly Ramsey who had a career high 11.
K-State ended the match with 10 blocks, with a team-leading five coming from Kadye Fernholz. Sydney Bolding and Myers each had four block assists.
Creighton(8-2) hit .225 overall compared to .192 for K-State and had a 55-48 edge in total kills. The Wildcats hit below .200 in three of the four sets.
The Wildcats now head into conference play on Saturday for the first installment of the Sunflower Showdown which is set for 4 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.