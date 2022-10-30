Kansas State volleyball got off to a great start versus No. 2 Texas Friday evening, but couldn't carry it through as the Longhorns won the next three sets, leaving the Wildcats with a 1-3 loss (25-23, 13-25, 16-25, 21-25).
"We were well prepared and I was proud of them," head coach Suzie Fritz said. "We started well and played hard in a lot of stretches, but we broke down in serve receive in the middle part of the match. It is very difficult team to generate offense against out of system. I thought we played hard and we are improving. We have that fight to get two or three points better both individually and collectively."
K-State (12-10, 3-6) came out strong in the first set and went toe-to-toe with the Longhorns, fighting off 15 ties and two lead changes.
The two teams traded points until a three-point run near the end gave K-State the win.
Loren Hinkle had two aces on the last two points of the set. She also added 11 assists. Elena Baka and Aliyah Carter each had four kills.
"We had consistency and we had a good clip offensively at .313," Fritz said. "That is really good for us. Side-out efficiency had a lot to do with it too. Our serving and passing were strong as well. Our focus was on and we clicked. We were composed for most of the course of the match and it started there."
The Wildcats did not hit above .150 for the final three sets of the night.
K-State ended the game with 42 kills on a .152 hitting percentage, led by middle blocker Kadye Fernholz who had nine on a .241 clip.
Setter Loren Hinkle had a career-best four kills in addition to a double-double, 34 assists and 10 digs. The double-double was her fifth this season.
Outside hitter Mackenzie Morris had 17 digs and Aliyah Carter had eight kills and nine digs.
Texas (17-1, 9-1) ended the night with 63 kills, hitting .307.
The Wildcats will hit the road all next week, starting with the second edition of the Sunflower Showdown this season versus Kansas. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and the match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.