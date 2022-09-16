Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz speaks to her team between sets of their exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State fell in a five-set match to Rice Friday evening.
After taking an early 2-0 lead in the opening match of the Adidas Invitational II, the Kansas State volleyball team (9-3) fell 3-2 (25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 18-25, 13-15) to a talented one-loss Rice team (9-1).
The Wildcats were outhit .235 to .187 despite 26 total blocks for K-State in the match opposed to just 14 for Rice.
Shaylee Myers and Elena Baka led the Wildcats with double-doubles. Myers had 17 kills and 10 digs and Baka had 14 kills with 12 digs.
Mackenzie Morris had a match-high 25 digs followed by Haley Warner and Kayde Fernholz who each had seven blocks followed by Sydney Bolding who had six.
Loren Hinkle had 41 assists.
The Wildcats had 10 service errors and nine aces.
In Set 1, K-State went on a 5-1 run after an error by Baka tied the match at 19.
K-State won set Set 2 after a block from Myers and Fernholz forced a late Rice error.
Both teams were tied at 16 in the pivotal third set when the Owls outscored 9-5 down the stretch for the win.
In Set 4, a 6-0 run by Rice gave to take a 15-9 lead gave the Owls the edge down the stretch.
Finally, in Set 5, after a tie at 9-9 and 10-10, Rice led the rest of the way.
K-State will attempt to bounce back versus No. 17 Creighton Saturday to round out non-conference play.