K-State tennis competes in San Diego Staff reports Oct 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kansas State tennis traveled to San Diego on Thursday and Friday for the Women's Intercollegiate Championships. Freshman Rozalia Gruszczynska had the most success, grabbing the Wildcats lone win, a 6-3, 6-1 straight sets victory of USC's Gabrielle Lee in the round of 64. Gruszczynska, a native of Krakow, Poland, fell in the round of 32 to Iowa's Daianne Hayashida 6-4, 6-2. Senior Rosanna Maffei fell in two sets to North Texas' Jasmine Adames 6-3, 7-5 and freshmen Vanesa Suarez and Florentine Dekkers also got tripped up in their opening match. Suarez fell 7-5, 6-2 to UCLA's Vanessa Ong and Dekkers lost to Oklahoma State's Alana Wolfberg in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6. The doubles team of Suarez and Maffei fell 6-3 to Iowa's Barbora Pokorna and Hayashida and the team of Gruszczynska and Dekkers fell 6-3 to San Diego's Kailey Evans and Claudia De Las Heras. The team kicked off the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) Pro Circuit 25k in Redding, California, as well as the start of the All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Junction City routs Washburn Rural, wins 4th straight K-State men's XC 2nd, women 4th at Chile Pepper Festival K-State tennis competes in San Diego K-State volleyball sweeps past Iowa State Martinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28 Cher appears at Balmain finale at Paris Fashion Week Area business news for Oct. 1, 2022 Club news for Oct. 1, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28Anne NielsenLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsManhattan CVB director says NYC mayor's comments on Kansas reveal misperceptionsRCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distributeManhattan man sentenced to 32 years for 2020 double murderSecond location identified for proposed senior living facility Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Fort Riley Custodian, Lib Asst, Circ Supervisor Bulletin Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.