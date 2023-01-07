Jerome Tang did not enjoy Kansas State’s 97-95 overtime win at No. 19 Baylor nearly as much as he would’ve liked.
Granted, his reasons have nothing to do with what was happening on the court. Saturday marked Tang’s return to Waco, Texas — his home for nearly 20 years — where he had to face-off against his mentor, friend and self-described brother in Bears’ head coach Scott Drew.
"This was not fun, it just was not,” Tang said. “It wasn't fun before and it wasn't fun after. It was fun during; the game of basketball is fun. Watching young men compete, doing it at a high level, that's fun. But somebody's got to win and lose."
The love that he has for Baylor and for Drew still very much endured Saturday. Tears were shed. Tang wanted to win, he was happy that K-State won, but he was still upset that the win had to come at the expense of his friend and a place that he helped build into a national power for 19 years.
“I couldn’t even celebrate with our guys,” Tang said. “(Scott Drew and I) were together for 19 years. Some people haven’t been with their children or their wives for 19 years. It’s special. It’ll get better, but it wasn’t as fun as you’d think it would be.”
What also made things more emotional was the incredibley spirited game being played. The Wildcats hung tough through 40 minutes of basketball and were tied at 86 heading into overtime.
Baylor went to the line twice early in the extra period and took a 89-86 lead, hitting three of four free throws.
The Wildcats managed to tie things up at 91 after senior point guard Markquis Nowell hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer.
Both teams went back and forth until senior guard Adam Flagler hit a jumper with 45 seconds to play putting the Bears up by two. Flagler led Baylor with 23 points while star freshman Keytonte George had 22.
After a timeout by Baylor, Nowell drove into the Baylor defense and found junior forward Ismael Massoud wide open on the right elbow. Massoud went straight up and drained a 3-pointer, his third of the night, giving K-State a one-point lead.
Massoud, who has struggled this season finding his role, had 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting. It was his first double-digit game since the season opener versus UT-Rio Grande Valley.
“Whether he was making shots or not making shots, his effort level, his attention to detail on defense and just his communication out there has improved drastically,” Tang said. “He shows it in practice. If you don't do the practice you're not gonna do to the game and he has embraced that.”
The Bears had a chance take the lead but ended up turning the ball over. Nowell was fouled and went to the line, hitting 1-of-2, to give K-State a two-point lead with five seconds to play.
The Bears managed to get off one final shot, but it didn’t go in.
REGULATION
K-State started the game strong, jumping out to an early 10-4 lead before a 9-2 run by Baylor started a merry-go-round of 15 lead changes and four ties in the first half.
The Wildcats' explosive offense carried over from their win at Texas earlier in the week. The Wildcats shot 60% from the field and 50% from behind the arc.
Baylor led by as much as six with less than three minutes to play in the half, but a 9-3 spree to close out the final two and a half minutes closed the gap.
The final five of the nine points came from senior point guard Markquis Nowell who has continued to show that he’s elevated his game to a whole new level this season. The senior had 32 points and 14 assists with four turnovers.
The 14 assists tied the school record for dimes in a conference game which was held by Tim Jankovich who had 14 in a win over Kansas in the Big Eight Tournament in 1981. The mark is the second-best for a Wildcat player in any game, behind Keith Frazier's 16 versus Central Missouri in 1976.
Nowell is the first Wildcat to have at least 30 points and 10 assists in a game in school history and just the second player in Big 12 history to have at least 30 and 10 versus a ranked opponent. The other was former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawk star Trae Young.
Nowell is also the first K-State player to score 30 points in back-to-back games since Michael Beasley did it in four games during the 2007-08 season.
“A train is a very powerful piece of machinery,” Tang said. “But if you put it on sand, it can’t go anywhere. All we’ve done as a staff is put some tracks under him so he can go wherever he wants to within the boundaries of the tracks. Some people see those as limitations, but it’s not, it allows you to propel your game further. … I’m just so proud of him because it’s hard work.”
Adding to the scoring load was senior wing Keyontae Johnson who had 24 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams went into the half tied at 47.
The Wildcats opened the half on a 7-2 run and led by as much as eight at the 13-minute mark of the second half after a 3-pointer from Massoud.
But the Bears chipped away, and a 9-2 run that ended with a little less than three and a half minutes to play in regulation boosted the Baylor ahead by a point.
The Wildcats immediately retook the lead on a Nowell layup and two free throws from the senior on the next possession gave K-State a three-point cushion heading into the final minute.
The Bears managed to keep the game within a possession but was always a step or two behind.
Desi Sills had a chance to put the Wildcats ahead by four at the free throw line missed the the second shot, which allowed Baylor to tie the game with a 3-pointer from Jalen Bridges with 22 second to play.
After a timeout, the Wildcats had a solid chance to win the game in regulation, but Nowell’s free throw did not go in and the follow by Johnson was also missed as time expired.
The win is the third-straight victory versus a ranked opponent, and the second win against a ranked foe on the road. K-State is now off to its best start since the 1958-59 season.
“We’re not trying to prove doubters,” Tang said. “We’re trying to continue to believe in ourselves. We know where we want it to get to and we’re not there at. Had we lost this game, it wouldn’t change that we’ve made great strides as a team, and now that we’ve won it, it doesn’t mean we don’t have room for improvement.”
The Wildcats return home to face Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2) on Tuesday.