WACO, Texas — Kansas State junior quarterback Will Howard found himself in very similar position to one he’s in been multiple times before Saturday evening’s 31-3 win over Baylor.
Midway through K-State's second drive of the evening, senior starting quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with an apparent knee injury, leaving the door open for Howard, perhaps the only true relief quarterback in the nation.
The junior showed the poise and resolve that he’s displayed all season, ending the night with 196 yards on 19-of-27 passing with three touchdowns. A workman-like performance that featured several eye-popping throws and solid decision making.
“(Howard) was really good,” Klieman said. “And he's been preparing each week. When Adrian went down ... this wasn’t a helmet popping off. We were rolling. I looked at Will and I said, “Will, you got it,” and he remembers being here before. And so I know how important this one was for Will to play well, and he played really well, and we blocked exceptionally well for him. And man, we made some plays.”
Martinez did not reenter the game, but Klieman did say after the win that the senior would have been available to play if the Wildcats needed him down the stretch, perhaps adding even more intrigue to a quarterback battle that's been back-and-forth ever since Martinez first went down with an injury earlier this season versus TCU.
On Sunday morning, Klieman and his staff will start the process of deciding what to do at quarterback next week at West Virginia.
Both players have had moments of greatness this season. Both have been honored by the Big 12 Conference for their play. In Martinez’s case, the Nebraska transfer has earned some form of Big 12 Player of the Week honor multiple times throughout the course of this season.
They’ve both shown that they’re deserving to lead this team through the final several weeks of the season.
But Howard has the hot hand and is the future, and with just one game left before his redshirt is burned for the season, the decision will need to be made on if it’s worth it for K-State to try and get an extra year out of him, or if it’s better to let him have the keys to the car with a possible Big 12 title still in the balance.
“It's a conversation that we had again this week and we told them we're gonna have one every week and see where we're at in the race,” Klieman said. “That plays into it some. It’s something we're going to talk about each week, and Will's in a good place right now. Adrian's in a good place right now. And you know what, it's fun to go on the road and win. This is our third road win in conference. That's hard to do. And it's fun to do it and we've had a bunch of people be contributors in those wins.”
Just two years ago, true freshman Will Howard was thrown into the fire after Skylar Thompson’s season came to an end with a shoulder injury.
He came within a point of beating Baylor, but lost. Saturday night, he had his revenge.
“It was really cool,” Howard said. “This was definitely another one of the games that I kind of had circled. I really, really wanted to get these dudes (a win). It's been a couple of years since (K-State) beat (Baylor). But being down here, being a night game kind of brought back that memory a little bit, and it was it was sweet. Coach Klieman of came up to me when I was going in and said, ”You know, you owe these dudes one,” and I did and we did. It was it was cool to get it done.”
In post-game, Howard remained team-focused and seemingly happy to contribute however he was able.
“I've gotten used to it," Howard said. "At this point it's my job. I'm going to own my role, and if that's coming in in-relief when I need to, I've done it a couple times now and I’m kind of used to it. I credit to all the guys around me for rallying around me and staying up on me and just telling me how much they believe in me and everything. When you’ve got that and you got dudes making plays like they were tonight, it makes my job easy.”
Other injuries
Aside from Martinez, the Wildcats’ defensive backfield took a hit Saturday as junior safety Kobe Savage, senior safety Josh Hayes and senior cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe all left the game with injury.
Klieman did not have specifics on anyone, but did mention that he thought Hayes’ and Boye-Doe’s injuries did not seem severe. Savage, who had a key, tone-setting interception on Baylor’s opening drive of the game before leaving late in the second quarter, may not be as lucky.
“I won't speculate until I get the information for sure on Monday, but I don't think it probably looks good,” Klieman said.