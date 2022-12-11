The Kansas State men was simply better in almost every facet of game Sunday as the Wildcats decimated an under-manned Incarnate Word team 98-50 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas had seven players in double-figures, led by senior Keyontae Johnson who had 18 on 7-of-9 shooting including a 3-of-5 clip from beyond the arc.

Tags

Recommended for you