Kansas State forward Riley Baker goes for the ball during the second half of a non-conference game against Colorado State on Sept. 15, at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Despite a valiant first half effort, Kansas State soccer fell 4-0 to No. 23 Texas in Austin Thursday evening.

The Wildcat defense held strong through the first half, holding the Longhorns without a goal through the first 45 minutes, surviving nine shots and three shots on goal to keep things close with the top offense in the conference.

