Kansas State soccer fell 1-0 to Texas Tech Thursday night in a game that was as close as it could be until the final minutes.
The Wildcats (5-8-2, 1-4-1 in Big 12 play) and the Red Raiders (7-3-5, 3-1-2) were scoreless going into the final 12 minutes of the match when Texas Tech's Elise Anderson crossed to Ashleigh Williams who headed the ball just inside the left post for the go-ahead goal.
“I thought we did a good job all game but it’s unfortunate we couldn’t hold up that goal that they scored," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "We’ve just got to continue to move forward and refocus and get ready for Sunday.”
K-State has two opportunities for a goal of their own in the second half, but Adah Anderson's attempts narrowly missed, leaving K-State goalless.
The two teams each had 11 shots each with the Raiders recording five shots on goal while only one K-State shot was on goal Thursday night.
“It could have went either way tonight," Dibbini said. "They are a good team. We had some chances, they had some chances. They capitalized on their chance and we didn’t. It was a great result for them but I think we left some points on the table.”
Senior forward Kyler Goins led the team in shots with six. Goins leads the Wildcats in shots this season with 45 is a new school record, topping Brookelynn Entz's 44 from the 2021 season.
The Wildcats will host Oklahoma on Sunday at 1 p.m. as part of a three-match homestand.