The women's soccer edition of the Sunflower Showdown was played to a draw Friday evening at Buser Family Park.
Kansas State (6-8-3) managed to jump out in front in the first half with a goal in the 22nd minute, while Kansas knotted things up in the 51st minute.
“This wasn't our best performance," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "Once we got that first goal, we kind of got into protect the lead mode instead of keeping that form going. And when you do that you give the other team a lot more opportunities and we have to figure that out.”
The Wildcats scored off a Jayhawk misplay. Senior Kyler Goins crossed from the right side of the Kansas 18-yard box to the top of the six-yard box and found senior Caylee Thornhill open.
Thornhill clipped the ball with her right foot and as the ball rolled toward the goal, a Kansas defender ran in front of goalkeeper Hayven Harrison, causing her to miss the ball under her outstretched right arm.
“(We were) just trying to get in there and be aggressive," Thornhill said. "I saw the ball come across and it wasn’t the prettiest shot but a goal is a goal and it got in the back of the net somehow. I think just trying to get any tap on it and any kind of chance in is better than just letting the ball go across the next and wishing you had that back.”
The goal is the second for Thornhill this season and the second of her last three shot attempts. Prior to her first goal, the Lenexa native had missed her first 40 shots of the season.
“She’s been spectacular in big games, scoring game winners and tonight she had the tying goal," Dibbini said. "She’s been great and we’re definitely going to miss her abilities and her work rate. She’s responded well from her first year of injuries so we’re excited that she could possibly continue to play. We’ll see if we can try to convince her to stay another year.”
The Jayhawks found the back of K-State's goal in the 51st minute. Lia Beyer attempted a shot from 16 yards out and nudged it just off the right post and into the net.
Kansas was by far the aggressors throughout the match, ending the night with a 21-5 shot advantage and a 7-2 lead in shots on goal. They also had a 11-1 lead in corner kicks.
The Wildcats wrap up their 2022 Big 12 schedule on Thursday with a trip to West Virginia. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.