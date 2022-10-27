09162022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-2
Kansas State goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer corrals the ball in front of Colorado State midfielder Kaitlyn Abrams on Sept. 15, at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats fell 1-0 to West Virginia Thursday night but still managed to clinch their first appearance in the Big 12 Championship tournament. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the first time in the program's seven-year history, Kansas State women's soccer clinched an appearance in the Big 12 Soccer Championship tournament. They did this despite suffering a 1-0 loss at West Virginia Thursday night. 

The Wildcats would have clinched a spot in the tournament outright with a win, but the loss forced a tie with Baylor for the eighth-seed after the Bears also lost Thursday evening. K-State's eight points in the conference standings prevailed and punched the Wildcats' ticket.

