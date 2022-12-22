Kansas State football and head coach Chris Klieman announced that 26 prospects signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday as part of early signing day for the 2023 class.
The 26 prospects were the most signed in the early signing period since it was established for the Class of 2018. Of the 26 players, 13 states are represented — the most states from one signing class since at least 1997.
“Great job by our coaching staff, by our support staff and by our recruiting staff, led by (director of football recruiting Taylor Braet),” Klieman said. “(These are) guys that we’ve been on for an awful long time. We had a true cycle with these guys where we were around them an awful lot.”
K-State is ranked fifth in the Big 12 and 29th nationally according to the 247Sports composite score. This is the Wildcats’ first class inside of the top 50 since 2014.
The star of the class is probably quarterback Avery Johnson, who committed to the Wildcats back in July.
The Maize High star and Wichita native is the 41st-best player overall in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports and was pursued by the likes of Florida State, Oregon, Arkansas and Washington, among others.
“He’s got really good arm talent,” Klieman said. “And that’s the first thing we look for, really good arm talent. He sees the field really well. He can throw it from the hash to the sideline and throws the vertical ball exceptionally well. And then the athleticism, the ability to make plays with his feet. … That’s pretty special. You don’t see that all the time.”
Johnson, a four-star prospect, is the consensus top-ranked player in state which marks the first time since 2013 that the Wildcats have landed the No. 1 player in Kansas.
“No question, we need to keep the best players in-state,” Klieman said. “I don’t know how those rankings go, but he was one of the top players for sure and to get him to stay in-state once again, credit (offensive coordinator Collin Klein). ... When you get somebody of the magnitude of Avery to come from in-state and then some of the other guys kind of gravitate to that, I think it’s important and it helped us land a bunch of guys.”
K-State’s other four-star, in-state snag was Jordan Allen, a 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive end from Olathe South High School.
The two highlight a banner year for the state talent-wise. As of today, all of the top 15 players in the state of Kansas have either signed, or have offers from FBS schools, something that rarely happens.
Currently K-State has six of the top 10 players in Kansas committed and signed. Aside from Johnson and Allen, they will also add Kapaun Mt. Carmel (Wichita) tight end Will Anciaux, Piper (Kansas City) offensive lineman Camden Beebe (the younger brother of current Wildcat star offensive lineman Cooper Beebe), Blue Valley (Leawood) wide receiver Andre Davis and Wichita Collegiate safety Wesley Fair.
“(Talent in the state of Kansas) has been the best since I have been here in 2019 with the amount of depth and the amount of quality guys,” Klieman said. “We have some other kids that are going to be walking on to our program from the state that we’re tremendously excited about as well.”
The Wildcats also focused in on several position groups of need starting with defensive back. Six of the 26 signees are in the defensive backfield, filling the possible gap left by the graduation of Julius Brents, Ekow Boye-Doe, Drake Cheatum, Cincere Mason and Josh Hayes, along with the transfer of sophomore TJ Smith.
Another big hole filled by K-State was linebacker. Five of the 26 signees will play in the middle of the defense, including two of the three junior college additions: Hutchinson Community College’s Terry Kirksey Jr. and Iowa Central’s Rex Van Wyhe.
The Wildcats will be going into the third season of running the 3-3-5 defense, which means Klieman, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and staff have really started to hone in on types of players that fit the system.
Klieman said versatility was the top trait they were looking for when they were out on the recruiting trail.
The other position seriously bolstered by this class was wide receiver. With the anticipated graduation of Malik Knowles, Phillip Brooks and Kade Warner, new weapons in the pass game were sorely needed.
In the past, K-State has struggled finding taller pass catchers, but two of four new receivers are 6-foot-4 (Tre Spivey, Andre Davis).
“For us, it was really important to be able to stockpile that position again, not just with all one type of player, but (finding guys who have) that ability to play a few different spots and give us some size.”
The Wildcats aren’t done, though. The regular signing period opens Feb. 1 and there are still a few wants and needs on the coaches’ lists heading into the 2023 season including defensive tackle, running back and defensive back.
“We feel good about where we are with our roster,” Klieman said. “So it’s going to have to be the right fit for us, with whomever that may be. We’re not in a hurry on that right now. We’re going to try to shut it down and take a few days to relax and enjoy ourselves a little bit. And then we got a pretty good ball game coming up in another week.”
K-State’s 2023 signees
Jordan Allen
DE, 6-3, 245
Olathe, Kansas
Will Anciaux
TE, 6-6, 220
Wichita, Kansas
Camden Beebe
OL, 6-2, 320
Kansas City, Kansas
Jayce Brown
WR, 6-0, 170
Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Andre Davis
WR, 6-4, 200
Leawood, Kansas
Ryan Davis
DE, 6-4, 235
Pheonix, Arizona
Collin Dunn
LB, 6-0, 195
Tuscalossa, Alabama
Jack Fabris
S, 6-1, 195
Bogart, Georgia
Wesley Fair
S, 6-1, 185
Wichita
Jackson Fullmer
OL, 6-4, 280
Eagle, Idaho
Joe Jackson
RB, 5-10, 195
Haines City, Florida
Avery Johnson
QB, 6-2, 175
Wichita, Kansas
Terry Kirksey Jr.
LB, 6-2, 230
Mobile, Alabama
Will Lee III
CB, 6-2, 185
Kirkwood, Missouri
Donovan McIntosh
CB, 6-2, 170
St. Louis, Missouri
Andrew Metzger
TE, 6-4, 225
Aurora, Colorado
Asa Newsom
LB, 6-3, 225
Waverly, Iowa
Chiddi Obiazor
DE, 6-5, 245
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Austin Romaine
LB, 6-2, 230
Hillsboro, Missouri
Kameron Sallis
S, 6-1, 200
Arlington, Texas
Tre Spivey
WR, 6-4, 190
Chandler, Arizona
Kanijal Thomas
CB, 5-10, 175
Del City, Oklahoma
Asher Tomaszewski
DT, 6-3, 280
Schererville, Indiana
Rex Van Wyhe
LB, 6-5, 225
Rock Rapids, Iowa
Devin Vass
OL, 6-6, 275
Bartow, Florida
Wesley Watson
WR, 6-1, 190
College Station, Texas