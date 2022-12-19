DSC_0009.JPG
Buy Now

Players and coaches gave rave reviews of the new Shamrock Practice Facility, which opened its doors to the team earlier this month.

 Staff photo by Zach DeLoach

Kansas State football moved into it’s new practice home just after its win in the Big 12 Championship at the beginning of the month and so far, the Shamrock Practice Facility has draw rave reviews from coaches and players alike.

“It’s refreshing to be in there,” coach Chris Klieman said on Monday. “I know the guys are excited about having a new environment and you can actually coach and talk in there without the lights being too loud or the furnace being on. It just is really neat to be in there and can’t thank enough to the Ryan brothers in (Kansas City), the Shamrock Corporation, for getting that done and helping us with that because it’s a game changer for us.”

Tags

Recommended for you