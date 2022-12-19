Kansas State football moved into it’s new practice home just after its win in the Big 12 Championship at the beginning of the month and so far, the Shamrock Practice Facility has draw rave reviews from coaches and players alike.
“It’s refreshing to be in there,” coach Chris Klieman said on Monday. “I know the guys are excited about having a new environment and you can actually coach and talk in there without the lights being too loud or the furnace being on. It just is really neat to be in there and can’t thank enough to the Ryan brothers in (Kansas City), the Shamrock Corporation, for getting that done and helping us with that because it’s a game changer for us.”
The construction for the $32.5 million facility is not completely finished, there’s still an outdoor practice field that’s still being worked on, but the indoor part of the complex has been in full swing over the past two weeks.
K-State’s former indoor home was built in 1995 and will be repurposed to serve as the indoor facility for the track and field team, which will move them out of Ahearn Field House. The $10.12 million renovation will add a 200-meter banked track, locker rooms, an exam room, a nutrition station, guest lobby and storage areas.
Meanwhile, the football team will no longer have to lug all of their equipment over to the current indoor facility, which was starting to show it’s age.
“It’s amazing,” junior quarterback Will Howard said. “In the old one, you walk in and it’s a little dreary and the lights are dim. It just feels old. It has kind of a musk. But you walk into the new one and it’s bright and it’s just so nice. It’s gonna be it’s a huge recruiting piece for us and just personally for me, it’s just a mood changer. There’s just better vibes in there when you walk in, for sure. It’s been huge.”
Several players were especially appreciative that the facility was finished ahead of schedule, saving them from elements of what’s projected to be the coldest couple weeks of the year.
“It’s great, man,” senior safety Drake Cheatum said. “I’ve enjoyed the few practices I’ve gotten in there. It’s way better than being outside right now. So yeah, I’m definitely enjoying it. Being a kid from Texas, I’m not used to the cold.”
Even the players that will only get to use the facility for a short time before graduating and moving on from Manhattan have greatly appreciated the limited opportunities they’ve had to practice inside of the new building.
“I’ll tell you what, that place is unbelievable,” sixth-year senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to get to go and practice in there the last few practices and I can’t believe it. From what we have been practicing in my whole career here to that, it’s just a night and day difference. Those guys are very fortunate to have that going forward.”
The facility opened just in time as K-State is knee-deep in prep heading into the Sugar Bowl versus No. 5 Alabama on New Year’s Eve. The Wildcats will make the trip down to New Orleans on Monday.