Kansas St Iowa St Football

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) breaks free to run in a touchdown during the first half Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The Wildcats won, 10-9.

 Associated Press

AMES — Wheat prevailed over corn Saturday night as Kansas State gutted and clawed its way to a 10-9 Farmageddon win over Iowa State.

The win was the first over the Cyclones since 2019 and the first in Ames since 2016.

Tags

Recommended for you