The Kansas State men's cross country team takes off from the starting line at a meet earlier this season. On Saturday, the Wildcat men finished second at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

The Kansas State men's and women's cross country teams competed at the Chile Pepper Festival Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas where they both came away with top five finishes. 

The Wildcat men finished second out of 33 teams while the women finished fourth. 

