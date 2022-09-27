Kansas State junior Tim Tillmans putts on the No. 1 green during the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. The Wildcats won their second consecutive tournament earlier this week, the first time they've done that since 2009.
After opening the fall portion of its 2022-23 season with a win in their home invitational, the Kansas State men's golf team found themselves atop the leaderboard yet again, placing first at the Old Town Collegiate in Winston-Salem North Carolina.
The Wildcats finished just a stroke above host Wake Forest, ending the tournament with a 12-under 828 (274-270-284).
"I'm really proud of the guys," head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement . "This was a big win. It wasn't pretty and I thought the pressure got to us a little bit on the back nine, but they found a way. It's always better to learn from a win."
The win marked the first time that K-State opened a season with consecutive victories since 1983 and the first time since 2009 that the Wildcats have won back-to-back tournaments.
More history was made in the tournament as all five K-State golfers — Cooper Schultz (72-65-72), Will Hopkins (68-68-73), Nicklaus Mason (67-70-72), Tim Tillmanns (69-72-68), and Laurenz Schiergen (70-67-72) — finished tied for 16th place with a 1-under 209. It is the first time in school history that all Wildcat golfers have carded the same tournament score.
“What I’m most proud of is how all five players contributed. That was the difference this week,” said Robbins.
Tillmanns in particular was key heading into the final round, putting up a 2-under 68 to jump him up nine spots on the leaderboard to secure the team title.
Schultz, meanwhile, may have had the most important shot of the day. A two-foot putt stood between the Wildcats and the tournament title as both the second-place Demon Deacons and third-place Furman made serious runs for the title on the final day. The sophomore from Andover easily made the shot and
Up next, K-State will play in its third of four tournaments this fall on Oct. 10 when they travel to Corvallis, Oregon for the Oregon State Invitational.