09142022-mer-spt-kstategolf-6

Kansas State junior Tim Tillmans putts on the No. 1 green during the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. The Wildcats won their second consecutive tournament earlier this week, the first time they've done that since 2009. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After opening the fall portion of its 2022-23 season with a win in their home invitational, the Kansas State men's golf team found themselves atop the leaderboard yet again, placing first at the Old Town Collegiate in Winston-Salem North Carolina. 

The Wildcats finished just a stroke above host Wake Forest, ending the tournament with a 12-under 828 (274-270-284). 

Tags

Recommended for you