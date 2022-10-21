09142022-mer-spt-kstategolf-9
Kansas State junior Luke O’Neill watches his drive off the No. 10 tee during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. The Wildcats finished sixth in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament earlier this week in Houston. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

No. 17 Kansas State men's golf wrapped up the fall portion of its season Wednesday, finishing sixth in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament held in Houston at the par-71, Club at Houston Oaks. 

K-State ended the tournament with a 2-2-2 record over three days of play. 

